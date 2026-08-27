Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, with Cesar Peixoto looking to extend his unbeaten record as head coach to five matches.

At a time when Wolves sit in fourth position in the Championship table, the Potters are one of four teams who have lost both of their second-tier fixtures in 2026-27.

Match preview

After the controversy of Rob Edwards's exit in the summer, Wolves fans can have no complaints with the start made by successor Peixoto.

Aside from battling their way to a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers in their Championship opener, Wolves have been near-perfect in wins over Port Vale, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday.

Even when making eight changes for the 2-0 win in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, Wolves' strength-in-depth showed, and more arrivals are expected before the end of the summer transfer window.

A total of 10 goals have been scored, with Fer Lopez among those to have starred during the early weeks of the season, but Wolves need signings between the sticks and in defence.

With this fixture preceding trips to West Ham United and Birmingham City, Peixoto will know the importance of extending his promising start to life at Molineux.

© Imago / Sportimage

Meanwhile, Mark Robins will have concerns over the progress of his Stoke side after consecutive defeats in the Championship.

As well as losing five of their last six games of 2025-26, the Potters have succumbed to Swansea City and Southampton respectively, conceding five goals in the process.

Positives can be taken from Stoke scoring in each of their four games across all competitions, as well as holding Hull City to a 1-1 draw in the EFL Cup second round before losing on penalties.

However, there is a vulnerability about this Stoke side ahead of their first competitive meeting with Wolves since prevailing 1-0 in a League Cup tie at Molineux in September 2020.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Stoke City Championship form:

Stoke City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Zachary Locke

Barring any fresh fitness issues, Peixoto could select the Wolves XI from the win over Preston last weekend.

Jose Sa, Nasser Djiga and Rodrigo Gomes were the only players to retain their spots in the team for the Sheffield Wednesday cup tie, so the likes of Andre, Lopez and Raul Jimenez are well rested.

Jordan James will likely have to wait for his first Championship start since arriving at Molineux, while Kieran Trippier, Yerson Mosquera and Rafiki Said remain on the sidelines through injury.

Robins has a decision to make with regards to Sorba Thomas, who is being heavily linked with a transfer to Hull City.

Robert Bozenik could get the nod over George Hirst after his goal versus the Tigers in midweek, while Svante Ingelsson is available after serving a one-match ban for his red card against Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Tchatchoua, Djiga, T Gomes, H Bueno; Munetsi, Andre; R Gomes, Lopez, Mane; Jimenez

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Johnson, Wilmot, Gibson, Bocat; Soumare, Galbraith; Gallagher, Bae, Thomas; Bozenik

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Stoke City

With Stoke having held Hull over 90 minutes, it suggests that they are heading in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign. However, we can only back Wolves to post another win another Peixoto, even if they have to work hard for maximum points.

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