Preview: Derby County vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to record their first competitive victory of the season at the fourth attempt, Derby County welcome Swansea City to Pride Park for a Championship contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams shared the East Midlands spoils with Cardiff City last time out, whilst the Swans struggled to break down a stubborn Sheffield United in South Wales, eventually settling for a point.

Match preview

Finishing eighth in the 2025-26 Championship table, Derby County enjoyed their highest placement since the days of Frank Lampard in 2018-19, with the East Midlands outfit targeting a playoff return this campaign.

However, there are plenty of question marks surrounding the playoff credentials of John Eustace's current crop, with the Rams enduring a three-game winless (D1 L2) run across league and EFL Cup action so far in 2026-27.

That being said, this Derby side are not short of willingness and togetherness, as shown by their Pride Park display last weekend, when strikes from Carlton Morris and Bobby Clark salvaged a point from the home clash with Cardiff.

Playing his maiden Championship home match as a permanent Rams player last time out, former Liverpool youngster Clark provided two goal contributions, with the 21-year-old potentially key to his side's promotion dreams this term.

Eustace's troops will need to address their leaky defence if they wish to seriously contend for a top-eight finish, though, with Saturday afternoon's hosts conceding six goals across their opening three matches of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Following consecutive 11th-placed finishes and encouraging signs under the reign of Vitor Matos last season, Swansea City are hoping that this is the campaign in which midtable mediocrity turns into promotion elation.

The Swans are one of 13 teams in the Championship who are yet to taste defeat this season, with the Welsh outfit picking up an opening-weekend success at Stoke City on August 22 before playing out a goalless draw with Sheffield United last time out.

Dropped in favour of Adam Idah last weekend, Zan Vipotnik's future at Swansea is unclear as the transfer deadline approaches, with last season's second-tier Golden Boot winner wanted by clubs further up the football food chain.

The Swans are keenly aware of the interest for the Slovenian and have acted accordingly during the summer market, with Saturday's visitors bringing Scottish attacker Ross Stewart into their ranks.

Swansea have won just one of their past seven Championship visits to Pride Park, with that solitary success arriving in November 2024, when goals from Vipotnik and winger Ronald sealed a 2-1 East Midlands triumph.

Derby County Championship form:

L D

Derby County form (all competitions):

L L D

Swansea City Championship form:

W D

Swansea City form (all competitions):

L W D

Team News

© Imago / Imago

After scoring in the first two competitive matches of the season, Derby attacker Sammie Szmodics is now sidelined for a few weeks owing to a thigh problem.

The Rams' issues at the back are well-documented and were recently worsened by the news that Derry Murkin is out for up to four months with a hamstring injury.

Centre-back Matt Clarke is unavailable for three months because of a calf issue, whilst star striker Patrick Agyemang continues to recover from an Achilles injury.

Also missing key players in defence, Swansea are fighting on without Cameron Burgess, who could miss the entirety of the 2026-27 season.

Goncalo Franco (thigh) is a major absentee in the Swans' medical room, especially with Ethan Galbraith sealing a switch to Stoke City earlier this summer.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Johnston, Sanderson, Langas, Taylor; Travis, Mowatt, Clark, Fraulo, Blackett-Taylor; Morris

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Cabango, Welsh, Tymon; Stamenic, Fulton, Opoku, Just, Eom, Idah

We say: Derby County 2-1 Swansea City

Despite the absence of Szmodics, Derby still have enough attacking talent to defeat Swansea at Pride Park this weekend.

The uncertain future of Vipotnik hanging over Swansea ahead of the transfer deadline as they travel to the East Midlands on Saturday.

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