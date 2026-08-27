Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Malaga: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Endrick, Aurelien Tchouameni updates

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Malaga on Sunday afternoon.
Los Blancos have beaten Espanyol 2-1 and Real Sociedad 4-1 in their first two matches of the season, which has left them at the top of the La Liga table on six points.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Malaga, who have one point to show from their opening two league games.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2027.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)
Asencio is currently on the sidelines with a muscular injury, and the defender is unlikely to be available again until the middle of September.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Atletico Madrid)
Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation which will keep him out for at least another three weeks or so.
Aurelien Tchouameni
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Malaga)
Tchouameni has not yet featured this season due to a muscular problem, but the Frenchman is expected to be back in the squad for this match.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Out
Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.
Endrick
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Malaga)
Endrick has been absent in the early stages of the season due to a muscular problem, but a return to the squad against Malaga is a possibility.
Thiago Pitarch
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Real Madrid are currently missing midfielder Pitarch due to a knee injury, and it is unclear when the 19-year-old will be available for selection again.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.