Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Malaga: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Endrick, Aurelien Tchouameni updates

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Malaga on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos have beaten Espanyol 2-1 and Real Sociedad 4-1 in their first two matches of the season, which has left them at the top of the La Liga table on six points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Malaga, who have one point to show from their opening two league games.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2027.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Asencio is currently on the sidelines with a muscular injury, and the defender is unlikely to be available again until the middle of September.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation which will keep him out for at least another three weeks or so.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Malaga)

Tchouameni has not yet featured this season due to a muscular problem, but the Frenchman is expected to be back in the squad for this match.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Out

Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.

Endrick

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Malaga)

Endrick has been absent in the early stages of the season due to a muscular problem, but a return to the squad against Malaga is a possibility.

Thiago Pitarch

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid are currently missing midfielder Pitarch due to a knee injury, and it is unclear when the 19-year-old will be available for selection again.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.