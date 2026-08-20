Coventry City transfer news: Wolves goalkeeper 'joins' Frank Lampard's squad as Carl Rushworth backup

Coventry City are reportedly due to announce the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

The Sky Blues square off against champions Arsenal in Friday's Premier League opener at the Emirates Stadium.

Frank Lampard has been productive in the summer transfer window, with Sidiki Cherif becoming the eighth permanent signing when finalising a switch to the CBS Arena earlier this week.

While outgoings are expected, it was not anticipated that a new backup goalkeeper would be arriving at the East Midlands outfit.

Nevertheless, according to talkSPORT, Bentley will be confirmed as a Coventry player on Friday.

© Imago

Coventry make surprise Bentley move

The report claims that the Englishman is being allowed to leave Molineux on a free transfer, despite his current role as first choice.

Bentley has started Wolves' opening two matches of 2026-27, firstly against Port Vale in the EFL Cup and then Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last week.

That has been a consequence of Jose Sa becoming backup ahead of a likely exit and Sam Johnstone being sidelined through injury.

However, Cesar Peixoto is seemingly allowing the 33-year-old to depart Wolves with minimal fuss after making just 17 appearances across a three-and-a-half year stint.

He is expected to act as deputy to Carl Rushworth, with one of Oliver Dovin or Ben Wilson likely moving on from Coventry.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Bentley exit makes little sense for Wolves

The assumption is that Bentley is being allowed to leave Wolves due to the loyalty that he has shown as third choice across an extended period.

Furthermore, Peixoto must not have been convinced that the experienced goalkeeper would be his number one in the long run.

At the same time, Wolves are lacking homegrown players, and Bentley's exit will make it more difficult to comply with the regulations.

With Wolves playing Preston North End on Saturday, the expectation is that Sa will be brought back into the starting lineup.