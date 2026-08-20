Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams fighting for their first League One points of the season are set to lock horns at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, when Wigan Athletic host Leyton Orient.

The Latics have only avoided defeat once across all competitions so far this term, while the O's are eying their third win of the campaign.

Match preview

Wigan endured another disappointing season in 2025-26, though Gary Caldwell was able to guide the club to a 16th-place finish after being appointed boss in February.

The 44-year-old has deep ties to the Latics, given that he captained the side to their shock FA Cup triumph over Manchester City in the 2013 final, and he will be hoping that he can be the one to lift Wigan out of the third tier during his second spell in the dugout.

That being said, Caldwell kicked off the 2026-27 League One campaign with a 3-2 defeat against Cambridge United on August 15.

On paper, the marginal result could be brushed off as a case of bad luck, but the Latics found themselves 3-0 down when Isaac Heath struck home shortly after half time, not to mention that they missed three big chances to change the game.

Caldwell is sure to demand a more defensively sound performance on Saturday, but considering that his team were pegged back to level terms and required a late winner from Dara Costelloe to beat Aston Villa Under-21s 3-2 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, it remains to be seen whether they can muster one.

In any case, the Latics currently sit 18th in the division, and if the manager is to repeat his feat of winning League One with Wigan, then taking all three points for the first time this season would be a major step in the right direction.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Meanwhile, Richie Wellens's Orient left fans biting their nails until the final day of the 2025-26 season, given they finished 20th, just three points above the relegation zone.

The O's are looking to make a push for promotion this time around, having stagnated since making the step up from League Two in 2023, but the club made a poor start towards that goal last weekend.

Wellens's men opened their competitive campaign with a 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Oxford United on August 8, but a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday seven days later has left them waiting for their first League One points.

As things stand, Orient are sitting 20th in the third tier, but they will be hopeful of getting off the mark on Saturday after beating AFC Wimbledon on penalties following a 1-1 stalemate in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

That success means that the O's have won four of their last five matches overall, and two of their three competitive outings at the beginning of 2026-27, something that will fuel the travelling supporters' optimism.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

Leyton Orient League One form:

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Keeran Marquis, Sports Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Wigan boss Caldwell could continue with Llyton Chapman, Morgan Fox and Jon Mellish in his back three on Saturday, flanking the trio with wing-backs Connor Barrett and Fraser Murray.

In midfield, Jensen Weir and Max Power look set to start in a double pivot behind an attack that will see Chris Sze and Dara Costelloe support striker Sonny Perkins up top.

As for Orient, they are likely to be missing left-back Somto Boniface for eight to ten weeks after the Ipswich Town loanee was forced off through injury against Sheffield Wednesday.

In his absence, James Morris could come in on the left of a four-man defence featuring Phillip Chinedu, Joseph Olowu and Fin Stevens.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Jaze Kabia should lead the line once again, aided from out wide by Yusuf Akhamrich and Armando Dobra.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Chapman, Fox, Mellish; Barrett, Power, Weir, Murray; Sze, Costelloe; Perkins

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Stevens, Olowu, Chinedu, Morris; Hayden; Akhamrich, Obiero, El Mizouni, Dobra; Kabia

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Leyton Orient

Wigan have lost two of their three competitive outings so far this season, and their defensive frailty suggests that they could struggle once again on Saturday.

Orient are in strong form overall - even if they were beaten in their League One opener - and it would not be a surprise to see the visitors edge a narrow win this weekend.

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