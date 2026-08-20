Preview: Birmingham City vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the competitive campaign, Birmingham City welcome Bristol City to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park for a Championship encounter on Saturday afternoon.

Blues picked up a commendable point from a goalless draw at Sheffield United on the opening weekend of the second-tier term, whilst the Robins failed to impress in a home defeat by Millwall.

Match preview

After their well-documented away struggles last season, it is rather promising that Birmingham City have started the 2026-27 campaign with back-to-back clean sheets on the road at Swansea City and Sheffield United.

Whilst a first-half August Priske effort sealed first-round victory in the EFL Cup at the home of the Swans on August 8, Blues had to settle for a 0-0 draw with the Blades during the first batch of Championship fixtures last weekend.

For their penultimate league match of the summer, Chris Davies's side return to their Second City fortress, where Birmingham picked up an impressive 44 second-tier points last season, with only promoted duo Coventry City (55) and Ipswich Town (50) collecting more on home soil.

Making his Blues debut during a late cameo at Bramall Lane last Saturday, midfielder Max Bird could feature against his former club, having recently signed from Bristol City on a three-year contract.

Bird, Tomoki Iwata and Paik Seung-Ho are seemingly fighting for the honour of partnering Jhon Solis in Birmingham's engine room, with the industrious Colombian hitting new heights in a blue shirt during the opening fortnight of the term.

© Imago

With summer signings Lorent Tolaj and Dominic Ballard netting a combined 44 competitive goals last season, Bristol City supporters were not expecting their side to fire blanks in their opening two fixtures of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Robins became the third side to be knocked out of the EFL Cup this season after a 1-0 loss to League Two Walsall on August 8, before a 10-man City stumbled to a 2-0 defeat by Millwall last weekend, with the hosts failing to register a single shot on target in the contest.

As a result, the reign of Michael Skubala in the West Country has started with a whimper, although the mastermind behind Lincoln City's League One title win remains hopeful of Bristol City's top-eight chances this season.

A weird quirk of this term's fixture schedule, the Robins are back at St Andrew's this weekend after visiting Birmingham for their final away contest of last season, when goals from Phil Neumann and Solis sealed a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Bristol City's poor record at the Second City venue extends back to November 2021 via a four-game winless run (D1 L3), with the Robins last winning a Championship contest at Birmingham in March 2021.

Birmingham City Championship form:

D

Birmingham City form (all competitions):

W D

Bristol City Championship form:

L

Bristol City form (all competitions):

L L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After keeping consecutive clean sheets on the road, Birmingham boss Davies would not dare tinkering with a back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Christoph Klarer, Neumann and Alex Cochrane.

There is likely to be changes further up the pitch, though, with Blues needing to show more invention than what was served up at Bramall Lane, meaning that Iwata could drop to the bench.

That decision would allow Paik to move back into the double pivot alongside the impressive Solis, with Stansfield transferring to the second-striker role and Demarai Gray starting on the left flank.

Following Bird's switch to Birmingham and Adam Randell's red card last weekend, Bristol City are light on midfield options, with Joe Williams and Gibson Yah battling to partner Jason Knight this weekend.

The St Andrew's contest will come too soon for injury-hit defender Cameron Pring, leaving Lisav Eissat and Rio Cardines to tussle for the left-back slot.

Robins boss Skubala has hinted at changing to a back-five system on Saturday, with the majority of the squad familiar with the formation following the reign of Gerhard Struber last term.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Solis, Paik, Vicente, Stansfield, Gray; Priske

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson, Cardines; Knight, Williams, Hirakawa, Ballard, Greenwood; Tolaj

We say: Birmingham City 1-0 Bristol City

A switch to a more direct approach has increased Birmingham's effectiveness at both ends of the pitch since April.

The first goal is likely to be critical this weekend, and if Blues manage to snatch it, you can envisage them claiming three points and another clean sheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.