Arsenal vs. Coventry City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League opener

Arsenal will begin their Premier League title defence on Friday, when they open the season with a clash at the Emirates against Coventry City.

The Gunners ended 22 years of hurt in 2025-26, finishing first after three consecutive second-placed finishes, and expectations are high ahead of the new campaign.

Frank Lampard managed to guide Coventry to the top flight for the first time in 26 seasons, though an opening game against Mikel Arteta's champions is not the start he would have wanted.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Arsenal take on Coventry on Friday.

What time does Arsenal vs. Coventry City kick off?

The game will kick off at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is Arsenal vs. Coventry City being played?

Arsenal will welcome Coventry to the Emirates, a stadium with a capacity of 60,704.

Perhaps now that the Gunners have claimed the title, the ground will finally feel like a worthy successor to Highbury.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Coventry City in the UK

TV channels

For viewers in the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until 10:20pm on Saturday to tune in to Match of the Day on BBC One.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Coventry City?

Nothing at either end of the table will be decided until much later in the season, but a strong start for Arsenal or Coventry could set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Many pundits and fans see the Gunners as the overwhelming favourites for the title, and a comfortable victory at the Emirates would send a clear warning to potential challengers.

However, a draw or a defeat would perhaps indicate that Arsenal are not quite ready to dominate the league, while a positive result for the visitors may indicate that Coventry are not willing to surrender their top-flight status without a fight.

Arsenal should win and they will be widely predicted to win, but they must avoid complacency if they want to set the pace in the Premier League.