Chelsea transfer news: Axel Disasi 'on verge' of Stamford Bridge exit after squad number decision

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is reportedly on the verge of joining fellow London club Crystal Palace.

The centre-back is back at Stamford Bridge after completing his second of two loan spells away from the west London club.

Disasi spent time on loan with Aston Villa in 2025 before he headed to West Ham United for the second half of last season.

As a result, the Frenchman has not played a competitive game for Chelsea since January 2025, and that will not change anytime soon after the club opted against giving him a squad number for the 2026-27 season.

© Imago / APL

Disasi closes in on Palace loan switch

Having been deemed surplus to requirements, Disasi looks set to head out on loan for the third time in his Chelsea career.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are closing in on a move to recruit Disasi on a season-long loan deal.

West Ham United were keen to bring the central defender back to the London Stadium, but they are behind the Eagles in the race for his services.

While the Hammers are competing in the Championship, Premier League Palace can offer Europa League football after winning the Conference League last term.

Disasi is set to bolster Palace's centre-back options that have been weakened by Marc Guehi's move to Manchester City in January and Maxence Lacroix's switch to Chelsea earlier this summer.

Could more defenders leave Chelsea?

Disasi will not be the only defender to leave the Blues before the end of the summer transfer window.

Benoit Badiashile is on the brink of joining Serie A side Napoli, who reached an agreement with Chelsea over an initial loan move with a £23.1m buy option.

Meanwhile, Tosin Adarabioyo has emerged as a potential target in Aston Villa's search for Ezri Konsa's replacement.

The Blues are believed to be open to offers for a player who has attracted interest from clubs in Europe, including French side Marseille.