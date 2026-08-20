Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'interested' in 6 ft 5 titan as instant Ezri Konsa replacement

Aston Villa are already looking at replacements for Ezri Konsa after agreeing to sell the defender to Arsenal.

Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has emerged as one of the options being considered by manager Unai Emery.

However, the 28-year-old would offer a very different profile to the England international.

Tosin Adarabioyo on Villa shortlist to replace Ezri Konsa

© Imago

Villa are 'interested' in Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo as a potential replacement for Konsa, according to Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas.

Tosin is 'one of a few' options that Villa are now considering after agreeing a £51 million deal to sell Konsa to Arsenal.

Chelsea are now prepared to listen to offers for the 28-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Marseille, Benfica and Sevilla. Marseille are even understood to have made initial contact over a potential deal.

Tosin worked under Xabi Alonso during Chelsea's pre-season but was left out of the squad for their game against Real Sociedad last weekend.

Should Villa sign Tosin Adarabioyo?

© Imago / News Images

There is logic behind Villa considering Tosin, particularly given his Premier League experience and imposing physical presence. However, this move feels like a potential late-window panic signing after losing one of their most important defenders.

At 6 feet 5 inches in stature, Tosin offers a much different option to Konsa and would not replicate his versatility or quality in possession. He has also shown relatively few standout performances when given opportunities at Chelsea, so Villa would be taking a significant gamble.

If Emery wants a dominant, traditional centre-back, then Tosin could work, but he is far from a like-for-like replacement.

Villa need to be sure they are replacing Konsa's quality rather than simply filling the vacancy before the window closes.