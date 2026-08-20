Preview: Hansa Rostock vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

The first round of the DFB Pokal is always a special occasion on the German football calendar, and this season’s festivities begin with a tasty Friday night fixture at the Ostseestadion, where Hansa Rostock welcome Stuttgart.

Incredibly, Friday’s fixture will mark the fourth time in eight years that these two clubs will have met in the first round, and Stuttgart fans will take encouragement given they have won the last two meetings to nil.

Match preview

Hansa Rostock have a curious history in the DFB Pokal, having bowed out in the first round on 13 occasions over the last 20 years while also reaching the quarter-finals four times during that period.

This year, their attention turns to Bundesliga heavyweights Stuttgart - a team they have faced in the first round three times since 2018.

Rostock would love nothing more than to replicate their surprise 2018 victory over the Swabians, though given the vast gap in quality and resources, the third division side enter Friday’s game as huge underdogs.

One advantage that Daniel Brinkmann and his side have over their opponents, is the fact they are already two games deep into their 3. Liga season.

In their opening game Hansa picked up a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim’s second team, before playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Waldhof Mannheim.

With some early-season momentum behind them, coupled with positive news surrounding a reduction in the club’s debt, Rostock will be hoping to harness the upbeat atmosphere as they prepare for a huge cup test.

© Iconsport / GSI

When it comes to Stuttgart, the Bundesliga club have splashed more money in this summer transfer window, than the entire squad market value of Hansa Rostock - in fact, that number is exponentially bigger.

The Swabians heavily relied on the goals of Deniz Undav last season, and the club’s hierarchy decided to bring the forward some help by signing Wolfsburg’s 21-year-old talent Dzenan Pejcinovic for around £20m.

On top of that, Stuttgart have further bolstered their attacking options by splashing around £10m each on Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss and Feyenoord Rotterdam winger Leo Sauer.

After finishing fourth last term, Stuttgart have secured Champions League football this season, meaning Sebastian Hoeness and his players will have plenty on their plate across multiple competitions.

As for the DFB Pokal, the competition has been particularly kind to Stuttgart in recent years, with the club lifting the trophy in 2025 before finishing runners-up last season.

Stuttgart have not been eliminated from the competition before the quarter-final stage in the last four years, and they will be determined to extend that impressive run when they travel to Rostock on Friday night.

Hansa Rostock form (all competitions):

Stuttgart friendly form:

Team News

© Imago

Hansa Rostock have picked up a couple of injuries over the summer with centre forwards Emil Holten and Peter Kiedl missing the first two games of the season.

Holten has struggled with a back problem since July, while Kiedl has been dealing with a thigh strain.

Attacking midfielder Paul Stock is a more long-term injury, given the 29-year-old has been out of action since November with a muscle tear.

Stuttgart have also got several players on the sidelines ahead of the new season.

Goalkeeper Dennis Seimen has been ruled out until at least next month with a hamstring injury, meaning Fabian Bredlow is expected to start.

Justin Diehl and Dan-Axel Zagadou are also out with hamstring problems, though the former could make his return in September.

Elsewhere, Lorenz Assignon and Leo Sauer are on the sidelines with a shoulder injury and a muscle tear. Recovery time for both men is yet unknown.

The man to watch for the visitors is new striker Pejcinovic, who has arrived in Stuttgart for big money, and will be looking to make a statement.

Hansa Rostock possible starting lineup:

Unbehaun; Kolle, Carstens, Wallner, Bohnert; Schuster, Dirkner; Krauss, Brzozowski, Lennemann; Voglsammer

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Bredlow; Nartey, Chabot, Jeltsch, Mittelstadt; Stiller, Promel; Tiago Tomas, Undav, Fuhrich; Pejcinovic

We say: Hansa Rostock 0-2 Stuttgart

Hansa Rostock are expected to give a good account of themselves at home, though ultimately they are likely to come up short against a high-quality Stuttgart side.

The visitors have serious talent at their disposal, and the expectations on their shoulders will be high given their recent DFB Pokal record. With that in mind, we are backing an away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.