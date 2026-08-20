Tottenham transfer news LIVE: £57m Cristian Romero replacement, Omar Marmoush developments, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Thursday, August 20!

The Lilywhites have a little over 48 hours before they visit Brentford in their opening Premier League game of the new term, and Roberto De Zerbi is now accelerating his efforts to bolster his depleted attacking ranks.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 20?

The search for a Cristian Romero replacement took a concrete shape on Wednesday when it was reported that Spurs are monitoring Ilya Zabarnyi of PSG, the 23-year-old Ukraine centre-back who joined the French champions from Bournemouth for £57m just 12 months ago but whose involvement in European competition was limited.

Zabarnyi's Premier League familiarity - he spent two and a half seasons at Bournemouth - is a significant attraction, with De Zerbi's team having already signed Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence this summer, though a new arrival would need to be comfortable with potentially competing for a place rather than entering as a guaranteed starter.

No formal offer has been made, and PSG's valuation is expected to make any negotiation complex, particularly in the final weeks of the window.

Cody Gakpo's move from Liverpool for around £65m, however, appears to have stalled, despite De Zerbi seemingly convincing the Dutchman to make the move to North London; Reds boss Andoni Iraola, on the other hand, feels that he can get the best out of Gakpo, who is now looking increasingly likely to stay on Merseyside.

Seemingly discouraged in their pursuit of the former PSV Eindhoven man, Spurs are now stepping up their interest in Manchester City's Savinho and Omar Marmoush, two men who have been on the Lilywhites' radar for some time.

The Lilywhites are supposedly growing in confidence of completing a mammoth double swoop for the Brazilian and Egyptian attackers, who are intrigued by the Tottenham project but may not arrive for less than a combined £140m.