Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa 'discover' Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae asking price ahead of January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have reportedly discovered how much it will cost to sign Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

The South Korea international has made 121 competitive appearances since joining Bayern from Napoli in 2023.

However, he is not a guaranteed starter in Vincent Kompany's side this season, having started just two of the club's five games across the Bundesliga and Champions League.

With Kompany appearing to view Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano as his first-choice centre-back pairing, there is a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding Kim's long-term future at the Allianz Arena.

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Spurs, Aston Villa learn Kim asking price

According to TEAMtalk, the defender's potential suitors feel the door could be open to a possible move if Kim fails to push ahead of Upamecano or Tah in the pecking order.

Bayern are said to be open to sanctioning his departure if they are able to sign a suitable replacement, although a summer exit is seen as a more likely scenario than a January move.

Tottenham Hotspur have recently been linked with the 29-year-old, while there is also thought to be interest from Aston Villa.

There is a belief that a £30m offer would be enough to sign a player who has less than two years remaining on his Bayern contract.

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Do Spurs and Villa need to sign a new centre-back?

In truth, Tottenham have no immediate need to sign a new central defender after recruiting Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Tosin Adarabioyo in the summer.

De Zerbi can also call upon captain Micky van de Ven and long-serving defender Ben Davies as his centre-back options.

Aston Villa also bolstered their central defensive options in the summer, recruiting Modou Keba Cissa and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Unai Emery can also call upon Pau Torres, Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings, although, as it stands, the latter two are out of contract at the end of the season.

Any departures would force Villa to delve into the transfer market to bring in defensive reinforcements.