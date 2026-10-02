Premier League title-winning manager emerges as surprise Spurs option amid Roberto De Zerbi pressure

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly turn to former Liverpool manager Arne Slot if they decide to part ways with Roberto De Zerbi.

Slot is currently without a club after leaving Anfield despite winning the Premier League during his first season at the club.

The Dutchman has now emerged as a surprise option for Spurs, although De Zerbi's position is not believed to be immediately under threat.

Spurs consider surprise Arne Slot move

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Slot has been mentioned as a potential replacement for De Zerbi as pressure continues to build on the Tottenham boss, per reports in his home country.

Spurs have collected just two points from their opening five Premier League games and currently sit near the bottom of the table, despite spending heavily during the summer transfer window.

That poor start has inevitably raised questions over De Zerbi's future, with Slot now among the names being discussed as a possible successor.

The Dutchman knows the Premier League well after guiding Liverpool to the title in the 2024-25 campaign. However, he was dismissed just one season later and is now available for a new challenge.

Slot previously turned down the opportunity to become Netherlands manager, explaining that he wanted to remain involved in daily coaching rather than move into international football.

That means a return to club management could appeal if the right opportunity arises.

Would Arne Slot actually be better than Roberto De Zerbi?

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Slot's title win with Liverpool would obviously make him an attractive candidate for Spurs, but replacing De Zerbi so early would not necessarily solve Spurs' problems.

The Italian has only recently taken charge and has had to integrate a huge number of new players following Tottenham's £300m-plus summer spending spree. Building an effective team from so many new additions was always going to take time.

There have also been injuries to contend with, while Spurs' results could easily have looked different had they managed wins against Nottingham Forest and Everton earlier in the campaign.

Slot's final season at Liverpool also demonstrates that a manager who has already enjoyed Premier League success is not guaranteed to immediately improve another struggling team.

For Tottenham, giving De Zerbi more time to establish his squad could ultimately be more logical than starting another managerial rebuild just months into the project.