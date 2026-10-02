Manchester United transfer news: Andre Onana has already made a decision over his future

Andre Onana is currently on loan at Trabzonspor from Manchester United, and he is already thinking about his future, having reportedly made a decision.

Having arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2023 for £47,2m, Andre Onana never convinced at Old Trafford. After two average seasons, the Manchester club decided to move on from the Cameroonian goalkeeper, pushing him towards the exit.

He then bounced back a year ago at Trabzonspor on loan, with the English side instead putting their trust in Senne Lammens for the present and the future.

Andre Onana has revived his career in Turkey with an encouraging season, playing 33 matches, conceding 40 goals and keeping six clean sheets. Shortly after that 2025-26 campaign, the Super Lig side and Manchester United agreed a new season-long loan for the former Inter Milan man, with no option to buy.

© Imago

New loan for Andre Onana at Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor appear fully satisfied with their goalkeeper's contribution, and Andre Onana also seems happy in Turkey, having agreed to stay there without really looking for another way out.

In any case, the side currently seventh in the Super Lig have again handed him the role of first-choice goalkeeper this season. The 30-year-old has played eight matches since the start of the campaign.

Does this allow both parties to plan for the future together? According to information from Africa Foot, Trabzonspor would like to sign Andre Onana on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

However, the Cameroon international reportedly does not see himself playing a third season in Turkey.

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Andre Onana does not want to commit to Trabzonspor, with a return to Manchester United on the cards

This is an important decision taken by the goalkeeper, who came through the Barca academy, and he should therefore return to Manchester United next summer.

However, that return is expected to be short-lived, as the first-choice goalkeeper spot is now closed off to him. In July 2027, Onana will enter the final year of his contract with the Red Devils.

The Manchester club, who have already moved on in sporting terms, will take a significant loss. Andre Onana is therefore expected to go in search of a new project, probably away from both Manchester and Trabzon.

It is worth noting that, according to the same source, no particular destination is currently favoured by the goalkeeper's camp.