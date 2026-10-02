Man United transfer news: left-back targeted by Barcelona and Juventus wants to join the Red Devils

Manchester United have made signing a left-back their priority for the next winter transfer window. One target is ready to join Old Trafford, despite interest from FC Barcelona and Juventus.

This winter, Manchester United are expected to correct their two summer transfer mistakes: not having signed a left-back or a centre-forward. Wayne Rooney was notably concerned, at the start of the season, about the lack of signings in these two positions. The Red Devils are expected to put things right this winter.

Manchester United want to recruit a left-back in the January window

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Indeed, the Manchester outfit are still interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta and will attempt to sign him in January 2027, while the left-back position remains their main priority.

According to information from TeamTalk, the Red Devils have Lewis Hall, who appears almost impossible to sign given his contract extension at Newcastle, Tyrick Mitchell and David Raum on their radar.

The Red Devils are expected to renew their interest in the German international.

With his contract expiring in June 2027, the RB Leipzig captain has all the makings of a smart piece of business on the market. Manchester United are not alone in the race, as Juventus are also interested in David Raum, who is also on the radar of FC Barcelona, led by Deco.

David Raum is ready to join Old Trafford

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

According to reports, David Raum wants to join Manchester United specifically, despite competition from Juventus and Barcelona, with the Catalan club's sporting director Deco said to be leading the chase for the German international.

TeamTalk claims that opening negotiations could begin at around £30m (€35m), although no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs. If completed, the move would see Raum arrive at Old Trafford as a direct competitor to Luke Shaw for the left-back spot.