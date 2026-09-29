Man Utd transfer news: Euro giants have 'fears' Red Devils could swoop for £30m defender in January

Manchester United could reignite their interest in RB Leipzig left-back David Raum when the January transfer window opens, with one European giant concerned about competition from the Premier League side.

The Red Devils failed to strengthen at left-back during the summer and remain short of natural options in that position under Michael Carrick.

Raum's uncertain contract situation could make him an affordable target, with the Germany international potentially available for around £30m.

Man Utd could reignite David Raum pursuit

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United are reportedly being viewed as the main competition for Juventus in the race to sign Raum, with the Italian heavyweights assessing their options ahead of January.

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), Juventus fear United could take advantage of the left-back's uncertain future at RB Leipzig, where his current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

The 28-year-old remains an important figure at the Bundesliga club, having been appointed captain, but there is no guarantee he will agree to a new deal.

His experience, leadership and ability to contribute in the final third could make him an attractive option for United, who have struggled to find a settled solution on the left side of their defence.

Luke Shaw remains Carrick's only recognised senior left-back, while Patrick Dorgu's long-term position is still uncertain - and he's returning from international duty with fresh injury concerns.

What transfer business will United complete in January?

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Raum could be a realistic target for United, with the left-back thought to be keen on a switch to Old Trafford during the summer, while his contract situation potentially allows them to negotiate a fee below his reported £30m valuation.

Left-back should be a priority for the Red Devils, particularly with Champions League football increasing the demands on Carrick's squad.

Shaw's injury record and the lack of a natural alternative make the position an obvious area for improvement, while Raum's attacking output and leadership could add another dimension to United's defence.

However, United may also look to strengthen their attacking options in January.

A winger or striker could become a priority depending on Joshua Zirkzee's situation and whether the club believe they need additional firepower.

For now, Raum represents a potential opportunity to address a clear weakness, but United's wider recruitment plans will depend on their performances and squad needs over the coming months.