Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fulham: Carlos Baleba, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Fulham in Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash.
The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby last weekend, before losing 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Fulham, who sit 18th in the Premier League table.
Matthijs de Ligt
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the coming weeks.
Amad Diallo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)
Amad is yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, and it remains to be seen when the attacker will be available for selection once again; a return against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10 is possible.
Manuel Ugarte
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.
Tom Heaton
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.
Carlos Baleba
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)
Baleba is not currently available to make his debut due to an ankle issue, but he is in line to return to action after the upcoming international break.
Luke Shaw
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Fitness
Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Fulham)
Shaw has missed Man United's last three matches due to a fitness issue, but there is a strong chance that the left-back will be back against Fulham.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this match.