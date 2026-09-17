Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fulham: Carlos Baleba, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Fulham in Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby last weekend, before losing 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Fulham, who sit 18th in the Premier League table.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / Kazimierz Koper/Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Amad is yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, and it remains to be seen when the attacker will be available for selection once again; a return against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10 is possible.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Tom Heaton

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.

© Imago / Sportimage/Azzuu

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Baleba is not currently available to make his debut due to an ankle issue, but he is in line to return to action after the upcoming international break.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage, Ltd/Alamy Live News

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Fulham)

Shaw has missed Man United's last three matches due to a fitness issue, but there is a strong chance that the left-back will be back against Fulham.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.