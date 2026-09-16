Man United vs. Brighton: Michael Carrick confirms Red Devils XI for crucial EFL Cup fixture including Benjamin Sesko, JJ Gabriel decisions

Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed their starting teams for Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round contest at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby, while Brighton thumped Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League last time out.

Benamin Sesko is a notable inclusion for the Red Devils, with the forward making just his second start of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, as expected, there is no JJ Gabriel following the bombshell news on Tuesday.

JJ Gabriel had initially been in line to be involved against Brighton, potentially making his competitive first-team debut, but the 15-year-old has incredibly asked to leave Man United.

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

JJ Gabriel absent from Man United squad vs. Brighton

The attacker is present on the matchday programme but is not in the squad.

Karl Darlow comes in for his debut between the sticks, while Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui are all introduced at the back.

Andrey Santos, Mason Mount and Shea Lacey are also handed starts, as Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick rings the changes for the EFL Cup fixture.

Bruno Fernandes is a notable inclusion on what is a strong bench, but there is no Luke Shaw or Patrick Dorgu in the squad for the 20-time English champions.

As for Brighton, there are six changes to the side that started against Coventry, including full debuts for Costinha, Pascal Struijk and Chema Andres, while Jaouen Hadjam makes his Seagulls debut.

Man United vs. Brighton confirmed teams

Man United: Darlow; Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Mazraoui; Tielemans, Santos; Lacey, Mount, Rashford; Sesko

Subs: Lammens, Amass, Maguire, Fernandes, Mainoo, T Fletcher, Cunha, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

Brighton: Steele; Costinha, Struijk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Andres, Gross; O'Riley, Yalcouye, Hadjam; Kostoulas

Subs: Verbruggen, Dunk, Georginio, Promise, Osman, Kadioglu, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper