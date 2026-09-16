Brentford vs. Chelsea: Danny Welbeck targeting career first as Blues bid to extend Bees Premier League wait

Danny Welbeck will be bidding to record a career first when Chelsea face Brentford on Friday night.

The Blues and the Bees square off in a West London derby at the Gtech Community Stadium with both teams looking to extend solid starts to 2026-27.

As well as both reaching the last 16 of the EFL Cup, these two teams sit in seventh and sixth position in the Premier League table.

If there is a winner, they will move into third place in the standings ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

While Chelsea are expected to line up with a front three of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro, teammate Welbeck has a career first in his sights.

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What career feat can Danny Welbeck achieve against Brentford?

Welbeck has a strong individual record against Brentford, netting in his most recent three Premier League encounters against the Bees.

However, the veteran forward has never scored in four successive top-flight encounters versus the same opponent.

In 178 minutes of football for Chelsea across all competitions, the 35-year-old has already scored three goals.

Despite finding stability and progressing up the Premier League standings, Brentford are yet to beat Chelsea on home territory, albeit recording four consecutive draws across a five-game period.

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Meanwhile, Chelsea are also unbeaten in their last five top-flight fixtures versus Brentford, registering two victories and three draws.

A draw appears to be the most likely result when considering that Brentford have posted 10 stalemates in their last 14 Premier League outings.

That said, Chelsea hold a dismal recent away record, losing four of their last six such encounters and not keeping a clean sheet in a Premier League away fixture since a goalless draw with Bournemouth on December 6.