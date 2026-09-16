Chelsea lineup vs. Brentford: Possible XI for Xabi Alonso's side including Joao Pedro, Reece James updates

Chelsea are expected to have both Reece James and Joao Pedro available for Friday's Premier League contest with Brentford.

Neither James nor Pedro trained with the Blues on Tuesday, sparking fears of potential injury problems, but the pair are, as it stands, available for the West London derby.

Moises Caicedo (calf), Marco Palestra (fitness), Emmanuel Emegha (fitness) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) also all have chances of being available against Brentford, with head coach Xabi Alonso set to provide an update during his press conference on Thursday.

Pep Chavarria could benefit from Jorrel Hato's disappointing showing against Hull City to start as the left-sided wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

Maxence Lacroix is also expected to return to the back three on Friday night.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have both been in excellent form this season, and the pair will feature in the final third of the field against Brentford.

Pedro Neto is likely to be given the nod as the right-sided wing-back, while Emiliano Martinez will continue between the sticks.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, J Pedro, Rogers

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up against Chelsea