Man Utd transfer news: Premier League club 'leading race' to sign JJ Gabriel

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel after the teenager formally requested to leave Old Trafford.

The 15-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football, and his future has become one of the biggest stories post-summer transfer window after he informed Man Utd that he wants an immediate exit.

For months, there had been growing speculation that the Red Devils could struggle to keep hold of Gabriel, and those fears now appear to have become reality as the youngster looks for a new chapter away from Old Trafford.

Gabriel has formally submitted a letter of de-registration, effectively requesting to be released from his current agreement, although the Red Devils remain hopeful of convincing him to stay despite knowing he has been planning a move elsewhere.

Chelsea leading the race for JJ Gabriel?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to a report from TeamTalk, virtually every major club in the Premier League and across Europe has spoken to Gabriel's representatives about his situation.

Chelsea are currently leading the race, with the Blues' recruitment strategy increasingly centred around identifying and securing the best young talent before their rivals.

The west London club lost Rio Ngumoha to Liverpool in 2024, and Gabriel is viewed as exactly the type of elite academy prospect Chelsea are eager to bring into their setup.

After impressing at Under-18 level, Gabriel made history during pre-season when he came off the bench against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm, becoming the youngest player ever to represent Manchester United.

Chelsea could suffer blow in JJ Gabriel chase

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

It has also been reported that Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs vying for Gabriel's signature, ensuring Chelsea face fierce competition for one of Europe's most coveted teenagers.

While Chelsea have built a reputation for aggressively recruiting young players, they do not enjoy the same track record as some of their rivals when it comes to developing academy prospects into first-team regulars, and that could become a decisive factor.

Another complication is Chelsea's nine-month ban from registering academy players, which begins in March and could hand a significant advantage to rival suitors.

Chelsea reportedly are pushing hard to take advantage of the situation, but other Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, and Liverpool might fancy their chances now.