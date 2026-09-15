Barcelona, Real Madrid 'join' Premier League powerhouse in race for Man United wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all reportedly interested in signing JJ Gabriel following the shock news that the 15-year-old has asked to leave Manchester United.

JJ Gabriel made his senior debut for Man United in their pre-season game against Atletico Madrid last month, but he is yet to feature for the first team in a competitive match.

The attacker is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and he has been earmarked as a future first-team star by the 20-time English champions.

However, it is understood that JJ Gabriel and his representatives have sent a formal notice detailing that he wants to cancel his registration with immediate effect.

A number of major clubs attempted to sign the youngster last year, but he was convinced to remain with the 20-time English champions.

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Chelsea, Barca, Real Madrid 'all interested' in JJ Gabriel

JJ Gabriel, who made his debut for Man United Under-18s at the age of 14, will be able to sign scholarship terms with the Red Devils when he turns 16 on October 6.

A professional contract was then expected to follow a year later, but his future with the 20-time English champions has been thrown into severe doubt by the latest developments.

JJ Gabriel was expected to be involved in Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion before the shock news of his desire to leave came to light.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are interested in JJ Gabriel, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also firmly in the mix for his signature at this stage of proceedings.

The report claims that clubs were made aware of JJ Gabriel's unhappiness during pre-season.

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Man United 'still hopeful' of resolving JJ Gabriel future

Man United are believed to still be hopeful of resolving the situation, but the youngster's contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

JJ Gabriel boasts an incredible record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s.

Meanwhile, he has scored twice and registered two assists in two appearances for Man United Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

The teenager also scored a hat-trick against Sabah Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League last week, and there is no question that he is a serious, serious talent.

It is now over to Man United to react to the incredible situation.