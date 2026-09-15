Liverpool hold 'key advantage' over Man Utd in race for Barcelona outcast Alejandro Balde

Liverpool have reportedly gained a key advantage over Manchester United in the race for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde.

The 22-year-old is wanted by Man Utd after falling out of favour at Camp Nou this season, with head coach Hansi Flick preferring academy product Xavi Espart and summer signing Joao Cancelo at left-back.

As a result, Balde has been an unused substitute for the past four La Liga contests, as well as the 5-1 hammering of Dutch giants Feyenoord during the opening round of the Champions League on September 9.

Liverpool are known to be admirers of the young defender, who featured on 28 occasions for Flick's men as they cantered to the Spanish crown last term, providing two assists for teammates.

Balde failed to make the World Cup squad for Spain, though, with Real Madrid full-back Marc Cucurella enjoying an excellent major tournament as La Roja managed to secure their second-ever world title.

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Liverpool hold 'advantage' over Man Utd in Balde hunt

According to Spanish publication Sport, Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are both admirers of Barcelona defender Balde, who could be on the move during the January window.

The 22-year-old contract at Camp Nou expires during the summer of 2028, and it is believed that he could be available for around £34m, considering his lack of game time under Flick this season.

Liverpool supposedly hold an advantage of some sorts in the hunt for Balde, with the Reds having a good working relationship with the Catalonians after the arranging of Ronald Araujo's loan to Anfield this summer.

On the other hand, the relationship between Real Madrid and Man Utd is understood to be strained following the summer saga surrounding the future of Marcus Rashford, who eventually stayed put at Old Trafford.

As a result, the Red Devils could be swimming against the tide in their attempts to bring Balde to Manchester, especially if Los Blancos favour dealing with Liverpool during the winter trading point.

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Why do Man Utd, Liverpool need Balde?

The lack of change in Manchester United's full-back options since the start of the 2020s is laughable, with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot the undisputed first-choice picks for as long as many supporters care to remember.

Shaw was subbed off during the Manchester derby over the weekend with an injury - an incident that highlighted the Red Devils' serious need for an alternative option on the left side of their back four.

Liverpool lost legendary defender Andy Robertson over the summer and currently have Milos Kerkez as the starting left-back, with the Hungary international struggling to fill the shoes of the Scotsman so far.