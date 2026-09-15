Why JJ Gabriel has asked to leave Man United as 15-year-old 'kid Messi' submits shock request

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has reportedly asked to leave Old Trafford, leaving senior figures at the club aghast.

The 15-year-old - referred to in some quarters as 'kid Messi' and 'the next Lamine Yamal' - has been heralded as one of the most talented teenage prospects to ever emerge from the club's Carrington academy.

Gabriel is yet to make his senior debut for Man United, but he turned out for Michael Carrick's side in pre-season, playing eight minutes against Atletico Madrid in a 2-1 friendly win.

The 2010-born striker has continued to shine at youth level since the season began, scoring two goals in two Premier League 2 games for the Under-21s and bagging a hat-trick against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League.

Gabriel was expected to be in contention to play against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, but in a shock turn of events, The Telegraph claims that the youngster has asked to terminate his registration with immediate effect.

Why JJ Gabriel wants to leave Man United

© Imago / Sportimage

As Gabriel is only 15 years old, he remains under schoolboy terms, as players cannot sign professional deals until their 17th birthday and must be 16 to pen a scholarship agreement.

Therefore, Man United can lodge a challenge against Gabriel's request to terminate his registration, as Premier League rules state that every party involved must agree to a cancellation during a child's registration period.

However, if the club, player and their parent or guardian are unable to reach a complete accord, any person involved in the situation can request a "binding decision" from the Premier League.

A separate report from The Athletic claims that Gabriel's lack of pre-season minutes were a factor in his decision, as the attacker was left on the bench in matches against Rosenborg, Leeds United and AC Milan.

Gabriel's reduced summer playing time ostensibly led to concerns within his camp about the pathway to the first team at Old Trafford, although Man United still believe that the situation can be resolved amicably and that the 15-year-old will choose to stay.

Gabriel and his father - ex-Republic of Ireland international Joe O'Cearuill - both wiped their social media accounts in the wake of the news, removing any trace of Man United from their profiles.

Should Man United do everything to keep JJ Gabriel?

© Imago

Scoring 23 goals in as many matches in the 2025-26 Under-18 Premier League season, Gabriel's status as a potential generational talent is not up for debate.

However, wonderkid status does not guarantee a Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo-esque career, as the likes of Federico Macheda, Ravel Morrison and Adnan Januzaj never hit the heights expected of them during their embryonic years.

Only Gabriel, Man United and the teenager's camp are fully in the know with the situation, but the Red Devils should not be pulling out all the stops to keep a player who wants out, in spite of how promising he may be.

Unless Gabriel and his camp have a rapid change of heart, the 15-year-old should be allowed to explore opportunities elsewhere, as there are no winners in a situation where a player who has no desire to represent the badge is tied down.