Man United vs. Brighton: Michael Carrick issues Luke Shaw fitness update as Carlos Baleba debut date emerges

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has provided a fitness update on Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shaw has missed Man United's last two games against Sabah and Manchester City in the Champions League and Premier League respectively due to a fitness issue.

Baleba, meanwhile, is yet to make his debut for the 20-time English champions, having signed with an ankle problem that he sustained while representing Brighton in pre-season.

Carrick has revealed that Shaw has a slight chance of being involved against Brighton, but a return on Sunday away to Fulham is a more realistic target for the Englishman.

"He could possibly be fit for Brighton, but it's not clear-cut. But it's a matter of a few days rather than anything else," Carrick told reporters during his press conference when asked about the defender.

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Shaw could return vs. Brighton, Baleba back after international break

Baleba has stepped up his recovery process, meanwhile, and Carrick has suggested that the Cameroon international could debut against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10.

"He'll be back in and around the group at some point over the next week or so, so that means after international, he should be in good shape," said the Man United head coach.

Baleba trained on the grass over the weekend, as his recovery process continued, and the 22-year-old should be able to return to action after the upcoming international break.

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De Ligt, Amad remain on the sidelines for Man United

Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte remain on the sidelines, while Amad Diallo is not yet ready to return from the ankle issue that has prevented him from playing this season.

"Amad, not quite close in terms of days, but we'll see as the week progresses," said Carrick. "And Matta’s just working his way back, really, so because of the time frame and how it's been, I don't really want to put too much time frame on it."

Carrick is expected to make changes for the clash against Brighton, with Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Andrey Santos and Benjamin Sesko among those who could be in line for starts.