Barcelona make 'major decision' on future of impressive defender Gerard Martin

Barcelona are reportedly working on a contract renewal for defender Gerard Martin.

There is no immediate panic when it comes to the 24-year-old's future given that his existing deal with the Catalan giants is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are 'putting down the groundwork' when it comes to a contract extension for the defender.

The report claims that the La Liga champions want to renew Martin with a bigger salary and higher release clause due to his impressive form.

It is understood that no meetings have taken place at this moment in time, but there is a willingness on both sides to continue their relationship.

© Imago

Martin 'in line' for new Barcelona contract

Martin arrived at Barcelona from Cornella in July 2023, initially representing the club's second team before breaking into the senior side in 2024-25.

The defender made 42 appearances for Barcelona in 2024-25 before featuring a further 51 times in all competitions for the Catalan outfit last season.

Martin has also been an important player for the La Liga champions this season, making four appearances in Spain's top flight.

The Spaniard has an overall record of one goal and seven assists in 97 appearances for Barcelona, initially operating as a left-back, but he has since transitioned into a centre-back.

Pau Cubarsi and Andreas Christensen are also centre-back options for Barcelona this season, while Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde can also both play in that area of the field.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Which other Barcelona players are out of contract in 2028?

Raphinha, who has scored eight goals and registered three assists in six appearances for Barcelona this season, also only has a deal at Camp Nou until the summer of 2028.

The same can also be said for Alejandro Balde, Christensen, Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas.

Only one member of Barcelona's first-team squad has a deal due to expire next summer - experienced goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.