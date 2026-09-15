Man City transfer news: Bayern Munich ready to target Rayan Cherki as Michael Olise replacement?

Could Bayern Munich move for Rayan Cherki to fill the void should Michael Olise depart? A well-placed insider says no, and has the quotes to prove it.

On 1 September 2026, Caught Offside reported that Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were all keeping tabs on the Manchester City attacker. The report suggested the three clubs were monitoring the 23-year-old's performances closely and could make formal approaches in the January transfer window.

CF Bayern Insider subsequently put the claim to the club directly, and the response was unambiguous.

Bayern Munich not keeping tabs on Cherki

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

According to CF Bayern Insider, the German champions are not tracking the former Lyon youngster and have no plans to recruit him.

The club's summer business points in the same direction: Bayern Munich were keen on Anthony Gordon, who ultimately joined Barcelona, while Ismael Saibari was always their preferred addition and duly signed from PSV Eindhoven.

Bild journalist Christian Falk, speaking to CF Bayern Insider, was categorical in his denial. 'It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on Manchester City star Rayan Cherki,' Falk said. 'I asked Max Eberl about this and he made it clear that there is no plan to bring Cherki in during the winter window. Cherki was just not on the list.'

Falk also noted that making a significant January signing of that nature would be out of character for the Bavarian giants, who do not tend to pursue major deals in the mid-season window unless circumstances force their hand.

Could Cherki become a Bayern Munich target next summer?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The picture at Bayern Munich next summer, however, could look very different. According to the same report, Olise's future remains uncertain for as long as he has not signed a new contract, his current deal runs until June 2029.

Luis Diaz has struggled for consistency in the early weeks of the campaign and must improve to hold his place, while Serge Gnabry could also be moved on.

Should departures materialise in the attacking department, the need to recruit could open the door to fresh approaches. Cherki would undoubtedly represent a superb signing for the club, but that, for now, the rumour lacks any meaningful foundation.

Manchester City, for their part, are in a position of strength. Cherki is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until June 2030.