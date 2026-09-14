PSG: like Zlatan and better than Neymar, Ferran Torres enjoys dream start after summer 'masterstroke'

Scoring again on Sunday evening at Brest (0-1), Ferran Torres is enjoying a dream start to life at Paris Saint-Germain, whom he joined during the last summer transfer window.

Not really part of Barcelona's plans to replace Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres caught PSG's eye as a potential successor to Goncalo Ramos, who left for AC Milan, at the start of the summer window. His name then travelled around the world after he scored the goal that crowned Spain's World Cup triumph.

An achievement that surely changed everything for the 26-year-old's career. He ultimately joined Paris for £41.7m. A significant fee for a forward who was not really a regular starter, either at club or international level, and entering the final year of his contract, but Ferran Torres had all the makings of the perfect profile for Luis Enrique.

Six goals in five matches with PSG for Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has become the first PSG player since Zlatan Ibrahimović to score six goals in his first five games for the club ?‍??️ pic.twitter.com/VXrIgh82Qj — OneFootball (@OneFootball) September 14, 2026

The Spaniard is a player built for collective play, tactically disciplined, and capable of operating in every position across the attacking line.

A month after his arrival, no one could have hoped for a better start at PSG for the former Manchester City forward. Scoring a brace on his debut at Rennes (2-2), followed by a hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava (6-1) in the Champions League, he has just secured victory for the Parisians against Brest (0-1) this Sunday.

The tally is excellent, with six goals from his first five official matches at PSG. According to Opta data, Zlatan Ibrahimovic also posted similar numbers during his own debut spell in Paris. No one has done better than the two of them, not even Neymar, who scored five goals in his first five matches for the Parisian club.

The strong understanding between Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy

Beyond the statistics, Ferran Torres is already perfectly integrated into Luis Enrique's attacking system and appears to have already built a special connection with Ousmane Dembele.

The two forwards look for each other and find each other with ease, as shown by the Spaniard's goal against Brest, following a fine collective move.

His pressing is also proving interesting and effective, and it directly led to that goal against Brest. "With him, Paris pulled off a masterstroke," said Le Parisien, who awarded him a rating of 7/10 for his performance in Finistere.

Ferran Torres has completely made Paris forget Goncalo Ramos' departure, and already appears to have carved out an important place in Luis Enrique's rotation.