Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions including Brest vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Paris Saint-Germain's visit to Brest and Lille hosting Troyes in the early game.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Lille welcome Troyes to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday afternoon for round four of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous outing, Les Dogues claimed a 1-0 victory away to Toulouse, while ESTAC fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat against RC Strasbourg at the Stade Oceane.

We say: Lille 3-1 Troyes

Although they suffered a thumping loss last weekend, Troyes will be quietly confident about their chances this time around with their hosts struggling as of late at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Despite this, we are backing Lille to come away with victory on Sunday afternoon, ending their barren run on home soil and putting the pressure on league leaders Monaco, who face a difficult trip away to Strasbourg the day prior.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Troyes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Still seeking their first victory of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Le Mans will return to Stade Marie-Marvingt for a date with Lens on Sunday.

Last week, the home side could only manage a 1-1 draw with Nice, putting them 13th in the table, while Les Sang et Or sit 10th, a point above their opponents despite a 1-0 defeat at Lorient.

We say: Le Mans 1-2 Lens

Le Mans have not shown a killer instinct, and given the array of attacking options they will face on Sunday, we believe they will eventually concede and lose to Lens.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Mans vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Still seeking their first Ligue 1 triumph of the new campaign, Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday for a date with Brest in the matchday four finale.

A narrow 2-1 win at Le Havre lifted Les Pirates up to sixth in the table, while the reigning champions are 13th following a 2-1 defeat at home to Monaco.

We say: Brest 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Early on, PSG have performed well below their usual best, and we expect them to take their Ligue 1 frustrations out on Stade Brestois this weekend and show everyone that they are back.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brest vs. Paris Saint-Germain, including team news and predicted lineups