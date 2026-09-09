Ballon d'Or 2026: Top 10 early contenders

The 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or was revealed on Tuesday, with nine Paris Saint-Germain players making the list ahead of the October 26 ceremony.

That comes as no surprise, given that Luis Enrique's men successfully defended their Champions League crown, and they make up all the nominees from Ligue 1.

That number is higher than the number of players plying their trade in the other big-five European leagues: seven from the Premier League, six from La Liga, four from the Bundesliga and one from Serie A.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi makes the list for the first time since 2023, effectively a result of a stunning World Cup 2026 showing for eventual runners-up Argentina.

Messi is one of three nominees playing outside Europe, a list that also includes Sadio Mane, whose inclusion is largely a result of his performances for Senegal en route to the now ill-fated Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final.

Here, Sports Mole walks you through the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or for the period under review: August 3, 2025 to July 19, 2026.

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Enjoying a staggeringly prolific campaign for Bayern Munich, Kane secured a domestic double while smashing records with 61 goals across all competitions.

The relentless striker claimed his second European Golden Shoe and surpassed Dixie Dean's 1928 benchmark with an astonishing 60-goal season.

Taking that ruthless form onto the international stage, England's all-time leading scorer netted six times to propel his nation to a third-place finish at the World Cup.

Such phenomenal consistency makes the Bayern talisman an undeniable frontrunner for world football's most coveted individual prize.

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Despite Real Madrid's inability to win domestically or in Europe, Mbappe finished as the top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League with 25 and 15 goals, respectively.

The lethal forward then took the World Cup by storm to claim his second consecutive Golden Boot after registering an unprecedented 10 goals and four assists in a single tournament.

Surpassing Messi to become the all-time leading marksman in World Cup history with 22 strikes, the French captain cemented his legacy on the grandest stage.

Despite France falling to England in the third-place playoff, the talismanic attacker remains a massive favourite for the Ballon d'Or following a statistically admirable year.

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Olise became the only player in the top five leagues to surpass 20 goals and 20 assists during the 2025-26 campaign, notching 22 strikes and setting up 26.

The Bayern playmaker dominated the Bundesliga to win the Player of the Season award while also leading the Champions League assist charts.

Transitioning seamlessly to international duty, the French maestro shattered a World Cup record that had stood since 1970 by registering seven assists on his tournament debut.

Claiming the Best Playmaker award in North America was the perfect capstone to a genuinely remarkable year for the former Crystal Palace man.

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Driving Arsenal to the Premier League title from the heart of midfield, Rice enjoyed a phenomenal domestic campaign that showcased his boundless influence.

The tireless midfielder proved equally vital for England during their run to the World Cup semi-finals despite battling illness and a neural hamstring issue in the knockout stages.

Captaining the Three Lions in their third-place playoff victory over France, the Arsenal talisman scored the second-fastest World Cup goal by an Englishman after just 134 seconds.

Such leadership and vital contributions for both club and country ensure the midfield man firmly belongs in this elite conversation.

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Although Yamal could not reach his lofty heights during Spain's run to a second title at the Mundial, the wide attacker's 24 goals and 17 assists for Barcelona across all competitions before a hamstring injury in April were impressive.

The teenage sensation recovered just in time for the finals in North America and became the youngest player in history to win both the European Championship and football's ultimate prize.

Indeed, adding a World Cup winners' medal to his spectacular club statistics makes the Spanish prodigy a truly compelling candidate for the grandest individual accolade.

Ousmane Dembele

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Retaining the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain was the crowning achievement of a stellar season for the reigning Ballon d'Or holder, Dembele.

The forward claimed the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award — perhaps controversially, though — for a second consecutive campaign after helping the Parisian giants secure their 12th league title in 14 years.

Taking that pedigree to the World Cup, the French forward netted five times, including a sensational first-half hat-trick against Norway in the group stages.

Consistently delivering in pivotal moments ensures the PSG star remains firmly in the hunt to retain his crown as the finest player on the planet.

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Shining brightly in the French capital, Kvaratskhelia played an instrumental role in helping PSG retain their Champions League crown.

The dazzling Georgian winger broke the club's European goal contribution record with 10 goals and five assists during a spectacular continental campaign.

Earning the Champions League Player of the Season award was a fitting reward for the attacker after recording a goal contribution in seven consecutive knockout matches.

Adding another Ligue 1 title to his burgeoning trophy cabinet leaves the prolific wide man standing tall among the leading contenders for this prestigious honour.

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Pulling the strings in midfield for a dominant PSG side, Vitinha enjoyed a trophy-laden season that featured domestic glory and a second consecutive Champions League triumph.

Third in last year's Ballon d' Or voting, the Portugal international earned Player of the Match honours in the European final against Arsenal before ultimately pledging his long-term future to the French heavyweights.

Commanding the centre of the park with remarkable consistency makes the PSG orchestrator impossible to ignore in this year's reckoning.

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Martinez claimed the Serie A top scorer award with 17 goals while climbing to third in the club's all-time scoring charts.

The striker carried that domestic form to the international stage by playing his part as Argentina reached a second consecutive World Cup final.

Scoring decisive extra-time and stoppage-time goals in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively showcased exactly why the Inter captain remains one of world football's most feared marksmen.

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Vini Jr. matched Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League assist record in the 2025-26 season, and he surpassed Kaka as the second-highest Brazilian scorer in the competition's history.

The dynamic winger secured his fifth consecutive 20-goal campaign for the Spanish giants during another commendable season.

Representing Brazil on the global stage, the electric forward celebrated his 50th cap with a goal before becoming just the fifth Brazilian in history to score in all three World Cup group matches.

Such relentless attacking output for club and country ensures the Madrid talisman remains a massive threat for the top prize.

Ballon d'Or contenders top omissions

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Several world-class talents narrowly missed out on the final shortlist despite producing moments of genuine brilliance during the campaign.

Rodri ultimately suffered from a lack of club minutes throughout the season, meaning a stellar World Cup showing was not quite enough to secure a nomination.

Messi remains a magical force and flourished for Argentina during their run to the global final, but playing club football in MLS naturally hindered his overall ranking.

Achraf Hakimi can certainly consider himself extremely unlucky to be omitted following another hugely impressive campaign on the right flank for Paris Saint-Germain.

Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a spectacular individual season by breaking the Premier League assists record for Manchester United.

Unfortunately for the Portuguese playmaker, a severe lack of club silverware combined with an absence from European competition and a below-par World Cup ultimately derailed his chances.

Erling Haaland represents another devastating omission after securing yet another Premier League Golden Boot for Manchester City.

The lethal Norwegian striker even thrived on the international stage by firing his nation to the World Cup quarter-finals, yet a place could not be made for the City striker in the top 10.