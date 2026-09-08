Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe goes level with Los Blancos legend in Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has drawn level with Real Madrid legend Raul on 71 goals in the Champions League courtesy of his first-half effort against Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the match, Mbappe had a record of 70 goals in 98 appearances in the competition for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The France international has now moved onto 71 goals courtesy of his goal against Inter, joining Los Blancos legend Raul to go joint-fifth in the all-time standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in the competition with 140, while Lionel Messi is second in the standings with 129.

Robert Lewandowski is third with 109, while Karim Benzema is fourth with 90, ahead of both Raul and Mbappe in joint-fifth.

Who else? ?



Kylian Mbappe opens Real Madrid’s Champions League account! ⚽



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/JbyIB0KOeu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 8, 2026

Champions League: Mbappe goes level with Real Madrid legend Raul on 71 Champions League goals

Mbappe is the highest active player currently competing in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old has 23 goals in 26 Champions League matches for Real Madrid, while his overall record for Los Blancos is now 91 goals in 108 games.

Mbappe's goal arrived courtesy of a smart finish, off an assist from Brahim Diaz, with Inter being made to pay for some poor defending.

Real Madrid doubled their lead over Inter in the 23rd minute through Federico Valverde, with the Italian outfit having a mountain to climb in the second half of the contest.

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Can Real Madrid win the Champions League this season?

Real Madrid simply have to be in the conversation when it comes to potential Champions League winners this season given their quality all over the pitch, especially in attack.

Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are capable of inspiring Los Blancos to European success this season, while the defence has been strengthened with the arrivals of Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Marc Cucurella over the summer.