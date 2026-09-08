Four clubs Alexis Mac Allister could join after "very sad" Liverpool contract update

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has confirmed that the Reds recently told him they could not offer him a new contract, but he rejected the chance to move elsewhere in the summer.

The Argentina international is still on the same terms he signed upon his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, and he is now in the last 24 months of that agreement.

Mac Allister's 2025-26 season was a challenging one on a personal level, as the midfielder experienced a noticeable performance decline after shining in Liverpool's 2024-25 title-winning campaign.

Mac Allister returned to form during the 2026 World Cup with Argentina, though, and he has started each of Liverpool's last two Premier League games against Newcastle United and Ipswich Town.

However, speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Mac Allister revealed his disappointment at not being offered fresh terms, although he affirmed that Liverpool was still the club in his heart.

Alexis Mac Allister confirms no contract renewal offer from Liverpool

?️ "There were options to leave, but I'm at the right club."



Alexis Mac Allister admits he could have left Liverpool over the summer transfer window. pic.twitter.com/nCSwPySAcf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2026

"There was a chance [for me to leave], as everyone knows" Mac Allister said. "The club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which of course makes me very very sad.

"Everyone can see that I give 100% for this club every single day in training, games. I can have very good games, bad games, like everyone, but I always give my best.

"I see Dominik [Szoboszlai] and Ryan [Gravenberch] renewing, and that makes me very happy because they deserve it. But at the same time, it makes me a little bit sad because I didn't get mine. But there is still time.

"The fans don't need to worry, I will give my 100% until the last day I am here. We will see what happens. But there were options to leave this summer, and right now I'm in the right club, and I have the right mindset."

Andoni Iraola was quizzed on Mac Allister's comments when he arrived for his press conference, but the Spaniard insisted that the most important aspect of the situation was the midfielder's desire to represent the Reds.

Who could sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Mac Allister's comments do not mean that the South American will be departing for nothing in 2028, or on the cheap in 2027, as there is every chance he could play his way into a new contract this season.

However, the 27-year-old's admission does not bode extremely well for his chances of a renewal, and his representatives will be keeping their eyes peeled for opportunities elsewhere.

Real Madrid and Manchester City were heavily linked with a move over the summer, although Mac Allister's father outlined his desire to stay, and the Sky Blues' interest should now have dwindled following the signings of Enzo Fernandez, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson.

Fernandez's former club Chelsea could throw their hat into the ring, though, having failed with a last-gasp move for Lamine Camara on deadline day.

Los Blancos are still in the running too, while Manchester United and Bayern Munich also have midfield shortages to address, in spite of the former getting a deal for Carlos Baleba over the line.

Mac Allister has scored 19 goals and provided 20 assists in 153 matches for Liverpool, who paid £36.1m to sign the Argentine three years ago.