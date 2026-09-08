Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Liverpool will begin their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Atletico will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, while Liverpool were 2-0 winners over Ipswich Town last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday night.

Where is Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

The Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico will be played at Anfield.

The two sides met at Anfield in the league phase of the 2025-26 competition, with Liverpool running out 3-2 winners over Diego Simeone's side.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Atletico Madrid?

Liverpool will be looking for a fourth straight win over Atletico, having enjoyed victories against the capital side in 2021-22 (twice) and 2025-26.

Andoni Iraola's side have made an unbeaten start to their Premier League season, picking up five points from three matches, including a 2-0 success over Ipswich last time out.

Atletico, meanwhile, have claimed seven points from their four La Liga matches this season, but they were beaten 3-0 by Athletic last time out.

Liverpool and Atletico are both seen as outsiders for Champions League glory this term, but it would be a surprise if the pair were not present in the knockout round of the tournament.

> Our full preview of Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid can be viewed here