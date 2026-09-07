Dani Carvajal could move to the Premier League: two giants have made an approach

The transfer window has closed for Europe's top five leagues, meaning clubs can now only sign players who are without a contract. One of them is the legendary Dani Carvajal. The former Real Madrid captain has reportedly been offered to two Premier League giants, with Fulham also mentioned as a possible destination.

At Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal became a near-immortal legend, someone who would probably still deserve a place in the club's all-time best XI at right-back. No player in the world has won more Champions League titles than Dani Carvajal. For 13 years he was a key player whom nobody could dislodge from the side. Just when it looked as though his powers might be waning, he produced the season of his career in 2023/24, with talk even turning to the Ballon d'Or.

His final two seasons in Madrid, during the last of which he was even made captain, were increasingly hampered by injuries, and his eventual departure began to look inevitable. It is just a shame that it ended with the bitter taste of a disastrous season and its conclusion under Álvaro Arbeloa.

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Carvajal offered to Premier League clubs

Dani Carvajal is therefore currently a free agent. Given his recent injury troubles, nobody would be too surprised if he decided to retire. Clearly, however, he still has the appetite to continue playing. According to TEAMtalk, his agent has offered him to two Premier League clubs, and they are genuinely heavyweight names. It comes as no surprise that one of them is Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong has not been playing well at all at the start of the season. Ronald Araújo performed well against Ipswich, but it was still only Ipswich. The position remains unresolved, and signing a vastly experienced player like Carvajal might well make sense. It should not be forgotten, though, that Liverpool are primarily waiting for Conor Bradley to return from injury.

The second club is said to be Manchester City, where Enzo Maresca is also patching up the right side of his defence however he can. Rico Lewis does not have what it takes for the role, and Nunes does not appear to be seen there by the Italian coach either, giving Carvajal another possible opening. The Citizens, however, are certainly not in such a desperate position that they would need to turn to Carvajal.

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Would Fulham make sense?

There is also talk that he could once again link up with Álvaro Arbeloa, who is now Fulham's new manager. The Cottagers have already signed three young players who previously worked under the new coach in Madrid. Whether that is the right approach remains to be seen. The right side of the defence has long been regarded as a weak spot for Fulham. Timothy Castagne is the clear and undisputed first choice there, and no reinforcement ultimately arrived in that position. This is exactly where Carvajal would genuinely make sense.

However, the end of last season reportedly left a serious mark on the relationship between Carvajal and Arbeloa, with the former captain said to have been one of the players Arbeloa simply stopped communicating with altogether. Fulham therefore appears to be about the last place Carvajal would currently walk into voluntarily. It promises to remain fascinating to follow what happens next in Carvajal's career.