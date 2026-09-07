Preview: Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to record their first home victory of the 2026-27 season, Derby County welcome West Bromwich Albion to Pride Park for a Championship contest of significant importance on Wednesday night.

The Rams were well-beaten at the base of title favourites West Ham United over the weekend, whilst the Baggies picked up a morale-boosting success over poor travellers Watford.

Match preview

After finishing eighth in the Championship last season - just four points behind eventual playoff winners Hull City - Derby County have experienced a worrying decline during the start of this term.

Partly down to an injury crisis, the Rams have managed just the single victory across their opening five second-tier matches, conceding 10 goals along the way, with only winless Burnley (12) possessing a leakier defence so far.

John Eustace's men recorded their second 3-0 defeat in the past three matches on Saturday afternoon, when goals from Joel Piroe, Edvin Austbo and Mohamadou Kante sealed maximum points for West Ham.

Derby failed to register a single shot on target across the contest at the London Stadium and now return to Pride Park where they are winless across competitive matches with Lincoln City (1-2), Cardiff City (2-2) and Swansea City (0-3) in 2026-27.

The East Midlanders are one of a few Championship sides to welcome a new face to their ranks after the close of main summer transfer window, with former Peterborough United goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic joining as a free agent.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Following a three-match winless run (D1 L2) across Championship and EFL Cup duties, West Brom deservedly returned to victorious ways over the weekend, with a modern Baggies hero announcing him to the Black Country home faithful.

After a bucket-load of goals in pre-season as well as in competitive away games at Rotherham United, Norwich City and Middlesbrough, summer signing Jimmy-Jay Morgan netted his maiden strike at The Hawthorns to defeat Watford last time out.

Four points from two home battles with Charlton Athletic and the Hornets over the past week is probably about par for an Albion side who have shown the potential to compete at the top of the division this season.

Heading into Wednesday night's trip across the Midlands, James Morrison's men are currently occupying fifth spot in the Championship standings with 10 points, just a single point behind pacesetters Swansea.

Whilst morale is high in the visitors' camp, West Brom supporters will be keenly aware of their team's poor recent record against Derby, who are unbeaten in the past eight meetings (W6 D2) between the sides.

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West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Derby suffered another injury blow during the loss at West Ham, with attacker Rhian Brewster now sidelined for two matches due to a concussion.

In the previous match at Portsmouth, defender Craig Forsyth picked up a knee problem that will keep him out for at least four months.

Long-term absentees for the hosts persist, with talismanic striker Patrick Agyemang arguably the biggest miss, while centre-back Matt Clarke is also unavailable.

West Brom boss Morrison put faith in his squad during the win over Watford, with Chris Mepham and Rabby Nzingoula rotated into the XI.

With this in mind, young striker Barney Stewart will be hoping to earn his maiden Championship start of the season on Wednesday.

Nat Phillips is likely to regain his spot in the side to partner George Campbell, who was appointed club captain in the summer.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Nyambe, Langas, Taylor; Mowatt, Fraulo, Hedges, Clark, Ozoh; Szmodics

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Galves, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Molumby, Diakite, Whitwell, Price; Morgan, Stewart

We say: Derby County 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

In the midst of an injury crisis and struggling for form, Derby could be about to lose their eight-game unbeaten run over West Brom.

The Baggies appear in good shape to exercise their Derbyshire demons and record a first Pride Park victory since a friendly visit in July 2013.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.