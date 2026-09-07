Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan: Jose Mourinho's side bidding to extend incredible Champions League streak

Real Madrid will be bidding to extend a long-standing Champions League streak when they face Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho and his side need a response after suffering their first defeat of the season to Real Betis at the weekend.

Nevertheless, having posted three La Liga victories prior to that setback, there is reason for optimism for the Portuguese and his star-studded squad.

After successive quarter-final exits in the Champions League, Mourinho is under pressure to deliver for Los Blancos on the continental stage.

While facing a team of Inter's profile represents one of their toughest tests of the League Phase, history is very much on Real Madrid's side.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

What Champions League streak can Real Madrid extend against Inter Milan?

Tuesday's game at the Bernabeu will represent just the fifth time that these teams have faced each other since 2000.

On all four previous occasions, Real Madrid have won, with the fixtures in question all coming in 2020 or 2021.

Impressively, the Spanish giants have kept three consecutive clean sheets, going 292 minutes - plus add-on time - without conceding since an Ivan Perisic goal at the Bernabeu on November 3, 2020.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have won six of the last seven games between these sides, only losing when suffering a 3-1 defeat at San Siro in 1998.

If Inter fail to score against Real Madrid on Tuesday, it would mark only the second-ever time that they have gone four matches in a row without scoring against the same opponent.

That unwanted feat was achieved when not scoring versus Barcelona between 2003 and 2009.

Inter are also on a dismal streak when it comes to Champions League games in general, losing five of their most recent six such encounters.

During that period, they have succumbed to Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt (twice).