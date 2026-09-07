Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan: Kylian Mbappe targeting new Champions League scoring record in League Phase opener

Kylian Mbappe will be looking to etch his name into the Champions League history books once again when Real Madrid play host to Inter Milan at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the world, Mbappe has found the net 90 times in 107 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

Four of those goals have been scored in as many games at the start of the new La Liga campaign, including a hat-trick in Real Madrid’s thumping 4-0 home win over Real Sociedad just under a fortnight ago.

Mbappe is now relishing a return to Champions League action having previously excelled on Europe’s biggest stage, scoring 15 goals in just 11 games to claim the Golden Boot last season.

The France international has scored a total of 70 goals in 98 Champions League games in his career, and should he make the net ripple against Inter this week, he will move joint-fifth on the list of all-time top scorers in the competition, level with Los Blancos icon Raul.

Mbappe would move into outright fifth position if he scored at least a brace against Inter, though he still has some way to go to draw level with Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, who sits fourth on the list with 90 UCL goals.

Real Madrid’s current No.10 already holds the record for the most Champions League goals scored as a teenager (13 goals in 23 matches), though that feat will come under threat from Barcelona’s 19-year-old sesnation Lamine Yamal (11 goals in 33 games) this season.

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Mbappe: ‘Maybe it's a good year to win the Ballon d’Or’

Mbappe is still waiting to get his hands on the Champions League trophy and is yet to lift any form of silverware since joining Real Madrid, despite scoring 42 goals in 44 games for his club last season.

However, the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot winner (10 goals) believes that this year could be a strong year for him to win a first Ballon d’Or.

"I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award," Mbappe told reporters on Monday.

"There are many people that speak about me and the Ballon d'Or. Of course I've made history in the most important competition. Maybe it's a good year for this but people can vote according to what they think."

Mbappe added: "I always think I'm the best [player in the world] but everyone has their own opinion. Maybe people think different ways. I don't think it's a discussion we need to have. Of course this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d'Or, but journalists vote."

The highest Mbappe has ever finished in the Ballon d'Or rankings is third in 2023 during his time at PSG; he ranked seventh in 2025 when French teammate Ousmane Dembele won the award.

Mbappe is currently the fourth favourites with the bookmakers to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or behind Rodri, Yamal and frontrunner Harry Kane, with the award ceremony to take place on October 26.