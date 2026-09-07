Preview: Barcelona vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

Barcelona will begin their 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaign on Wednesday evening with a home fixture against Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The Catalan outfit are bidding to win the European Cup for the first time since 2015, while Feyenoord have also previously triumphed in this competition, lifting the trophy in 1970.

Match preview

Barcelona have been note perfect in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign, posting four straight wins in La Liga over Elche, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia, scoring 17 times in the process, which has left them at the top of the division.

Hansi Flick's side will always be desperate for more domestic success, but it would be fair to say that the Champions League is the trophy that the club really want to win this season.

Barcelona last won the European Cup in 2015 - their fifth success in the tournament, but they were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 competition by Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan outfit also reached the semi-finals in 2024-25, falling short due to a leaky defence, and it remains to be seen whether their backline is strong enough to win this season's tournament, but their quality in the final third of the field is exceptional.

Barcelona have faced Feyenoord on just two previous occasions, which both came in the last-16 stage of the 1974-75 Champions League, with the La Liga club running out 3-0 winners on aggregate.

© Iconsport / ANP

Feyenoord will be aware of the size of their task in this week's contest, and a strong start to the season has seen the Dutch outfit go unbeaten across five matches, recording three wins.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, who finished second in the Eredivisie last season, will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 victory over Nijmegen, and they are actually unbeaten in all competitions, including friendly matches, since the start of March.

Feyenoord famously won the European Cup in 1970, beating Celtic 2-1 in the final of the tournament, with Ove Kindvall and Ruud Geels netting 13 times between them in the 1969-70 competition.

The Stadium Club actually failed to make it through the league phase of the 2025-26 Europa League, while they were knocked out in the 2025-26 Champions League third qualifying round.

Feyenoord last played in the Champions League proper in 2024-25, making the round of 16, where they were beaten 4-1 on aggregate by Inter Milan.

Barcelona form (all competitions):