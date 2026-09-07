Ex-Man United star Gordon Strachan highlights major concern for Red Devils ahead of Champions League return

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - has said that the club's porous defence could cost them success in this season's Champions League.

The Red Devils will begin life back in the competition with a contest against Azerbaijani outfit Sabah at OId Trafford on Thursday night.

Man United will also face Atletico Madrid, Como, Roma, Sporting Lisbon, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Villarreal in the league phase of the tournament.

Strachan is expecting his former club to advance through the league phase but has concerns over the defence heading into the latter stages of the tournament.

Man United have already conceded six times in this season's Premier League, shipping two against each of Hull City, Ipswich Town and Everton.

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Champions League: Strachan concerned by Man United's defence

"The problem is the defence. I don't think you can go that far in the competition because when you're coming up against the best, you need the defence," said Strachan. "I think they'll get through the group, they'll qualify from the group, that's not a problem.

"I mean, when they get to the last 16, that depends on who they've got, you know, so I don't think it'll be a problem for them to get to that stage, but I just don't think they're in the echelons of the top clubs at the moment because defensively, they're not great, and that's the problem. What a competition they've got to be in.

"It's going to be hard work for them, but I think they'll put in a decent showing. As I said to you, the midfield's alright now, but the defence is just not there. The midfield's good because of [Bruno] Fernandes, the world-class player.

"He is, I think, the only world-class player they've got. And I think if you've got to be a top team, you've got to have more than that in the team."

Man United's defence has also been criticised by the club's former captain Gary Neville following the 2-2 draw at Everton on Sunday afternoon.

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What is Man United's history in the Champions League?

Man United have won the European Cup on three previous occasions, first lifting the famous trophy in 1968, before triumphing in 1999 and 2008.

The Red Devils have not played in the Champions League since 2023-24, when they finished fourth in a group which included Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

Man United's last progression to the knockout round of the European competition came in 2021-22, when they made the round of 16 before losing to Atletico Madrid.

Gordon Strachan was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Premier League betting site Grosvenor Sport.