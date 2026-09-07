Jadon Sancho handed shock Premier League lifeline as two teams interested in former Man Utd flop

Jadon Sancho has been handed a shock lifeline to remain in the Premier League despite becoming a free agent this summer.

The former Manchester United winger has attracted fresh approaches from two unnamed English clubs in recent days.

Sancho is also wanted in Europe and beyond, but another top-flight opportunity now appears to be on the table.

Premier League duo eyeing Jadon Sancho free transfer

© Imago

Sancho is in talks with at least two Premier League clubs after fresh approaches were made for the 26-year-old, according to TEAMtalk.

The identity of the clubs remains unknown, but the interest gives Sancho another option as he weighs up his next move.

The winger is one of the top names still available on a free transfer after leaving United and can therefore sign outside the transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund also remain interested in bringing him back to Germany, while clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have shown interest.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Aston Villa but struggled for consistency, scoring just twice in 39 appearances.

Who could be interested in signing the former Man Utd flop?

© Imago / Sportimage

It is certainly a surprise to see Sancho attracting interest from another English club after his difficult spells with United and Chelsea, followed by an underwhelming loan at Villa.

Everton could be one possibility given their need for attacking reinforcements after failing to land Folarin Balogun, although Sancho would not solve their obvious striker problem.

The newly promoted trio of Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City could also be tempted by his pedigree, particularly given his experience of playing at the highest level and his Dortmund record.

That remains speculation at this stage, with no indication yet of the identity of either Premier League club.

Sancho's next move will ultimately depend on who can offer him the best opportunity to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe's most exciting young attackers in the Bundesliga.