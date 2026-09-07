Everton 2-2 Man United: Michael Carrick explains controversial Marcus Rashford substitution in frustrating draw

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that he substituted Marcus Rashford in the second half of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton for fitness reasons.

Rashford was again selected from the start against the Toffees and was one of Man United's brightest players in the fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It came as a surprise when the England international was substituted against Everton, with his withdrawal occurring when the Red Devils were 1-0 ahead.

Tyrique George scored to make it 1-1 in the 83rd minute before Benjamin Sesko sent Man United back ahead, but a long-range effort from Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the final moments secured a point for David Moyes' side.

Carrick's decision to replace Rashford with Patrick Dorgu, who struggled again, has been criticised, but the Man United head coach has insisted that he was forced into the change.

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Rashford suffered injury problem against Everton

“Yeah, he was feeling a bit of something,” Carrick told reporters. “He's done very well. As I said during the week, he’s done ever so well since he came back. I thought he looked really sharp again today and dangerous.

“That final little moment didn't quite drop for him, but nevertheless, I thought he created really good opportunities, and there was a big threat throughout the game.”

Carrick's decision to change his two full-backs also backfired, with Man United's defence looking unbalanced in the latter stages of the contest.

It is now just four points from Man United's first three games of the campaign, which has left them down in 11th spot in the Premier League table.

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When will Rashford be back on the field?

Rashford's fitness will now need to be assessed ahead of Man United's Champions League league stage opener, which comes at home to Sabah on Thursday night.

Man United's Premier League campaign then continues against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Benjamin Sesko continues to build his fitness after a shin injury, and the Slovenia international could be deemed fit enough to start against Sabah, potentially opening up a battle down the left between Rashford and Matheus Cunha.