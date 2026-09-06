Man United transfer news: 18-year-old talks continue after 'collapse' on deadline day

Manchester United reportedly remain in discussions for Leicester City youngster Louis Page, despite failing to agree a deal for the 18-year-old before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils were originally in a battle with Arsenal to sign the 2008-born midfielder, who has already made 27 appearances for the League One club in all tournaments.

Man United were set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Page, but on deadline day, they found themselves in a race against time to complete a deal for the England youth international.

The window slammed shut with Page still at the King Power Stadium, but Michael Carrick's side have not lost sight of the talented Leicester lynchpin, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Man United 'still confident' of Louis Page signing

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The report states that the Red Devils are still working to bring Page to Old Trafford and remain 'confident' of prising him away from Russell Martin's side in the near future.

A deadline-day deal for the midfielder supposedly collapsed due to the two clubs being unable to shake hands on a fee for Page, whose contract with the Foxes runs until the summer of 2029.

Leicester faced Plymouth Argyle on September 1, and Page's inclusion on the team sheet for that 2-0 victory - in which he provided an assist - was a clear sign that the teenager would remain at the King Power.

However, the situation is reportedly largely the same despite the market no longer being open for business, as an agreement was close to being finalised after Leicester made their financial demands clear.

The Foxes set Page's asking price at more than the total £12.5m package Manchester City agreed to pay for Jeremy Monga, and there is every expectation that the former will be a Man United player in 2027.

Who is Man United transfer target Louis Page?

© Iconsport / Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Alamy

A product of the Leicester academy system, Page made a name for himself in the Premier League 2 during the 2024-25 season, managing five goal involvements in 10 appearances at Under-21 level.

Promoted to the senior ranks for the 2025-26 season, shortly after turning 17, Page enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term, making 18 Championship appearances and providing one assist.

Page was unable to prevent the Foxes' catastrophic relegation to the third tier, though, nor could he prevent an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Oxford United at home on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the 6ft 1in lynchpin has played the full 90 in each of Leicester's last three League One games in a defensive midfield role, but he is also capable of functioning as a number eight and number 10.

Page has also won three caps for England's Under-19s and previously represented the Under-17s at the 2025 World Cup, helping the Young Lions reach the last 16.