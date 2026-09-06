When Mikel Arteta will agree Arsenal contract extension as new 'timeline' revealed

Arsenal are increasingly confident of agreeing a new deal with head coach Mikel Arteta in time for the September international break, according to a report.

The Spaniard's current terms run out in the summer of 2027, although there have been no genuine fears from inside the Emirates walls that he could walk away from the Premier League champions.

CEO Richard Garlick recently revealed that Arsenal had made progress in talks with Arteta, insisting that all parties were "very happy" with the way that conversations were going.

The Gunners' priority over the summer was bolstering their ranks in the transfer window rather than negotiations with Arteta, though, meaning that renewal talks with the 44-year-old took a back seat.

However, TEAMtalk now claims that Arsenal have a 'growing expectation' that a new deal will be agreed with their head coach before the September international break rolls around.

Arsenal have 'growing expectation' over new Mikel Arteta contract

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Discussions between Arteta and the club have supposedly been ongoing since January, and Arsenal 'accelerated' their efforts to tie the Spaniard down during the summer period.

Arteta was insistent on Andrea Berta and the powers-that-be sorting out contract situations for key members of his squad first and foremost, but since talks have resumed, negotiations have been heading in a positive direction.

With only the last details needing to be ironed out, Arsenal are 'ready to finalise' their latest agreement with Arteta, who last extended his Emirates contract in September 2024.

Back in August, Arteta stressed that the fans had no reason to worry about his future, telling the media that both he and the club wanted him to continue in North London for the foreseeable future.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Chelsea, Arteta - who is now the seventh-longest serving manager in the Premier League champions' history - has won 220 of his 355 games in charge of the Gunners.

How much does Mikel Arteta earn?

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Having led Arsenal to a Premier League title and a Champions League final since signing his last contract extension, Arteta would be well within his rights to demand a pay rise in his new agreement.

However, the Spaniard is already understood to be the highest-earning manager in the Premier League, as his current deal entitles him to a £15m-a-year salary, by far the most lucrative managerial contract in the land.

Arteta is one of four head coaches banking an eight-figure salary, as Oliver Glasner (Nottingham Forest) and Xabi Alonso (Chelsea) take home £11.5m a year, while Enzo Maresca is paid an annual salary of £10m by Manchester City.

Andoni Iraola, Unai Emery and Roberto De Zerbi are believed to be on £8m agreements, while Gary O'Neil, Daniel Farke and Regis Le Bris are the lowest-paid Premier League bosses on £2m per year.