Arsenal vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Defending Premier League champions Arsenal will welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, for the first blockbuster showdown of the season.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are yet to concede this term after their 1-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out.

As for Xabi Alonso's Blues, they are looking to continue their 100% start following a 4-3 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Arsenal face Chelsea this weekend.

What time does Arsenal vs. Chelsea kick off?

This match kicks off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday, September 6.

Where is Arsenal vs. Chelsea being played?

The Blues will travel across London to the Emirates Stadium, the 60,704-capacity ground that has been home to Arsenal since 2006.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via the Sky Sports+ app, or through NOW TV if they have subscribed to the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Goals will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Chelsea?

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season as they seek to defend their Premier League crown, but Sunday will be their toughest test yet.

Beating their fellow Londoners would bolster the Gunners' confidence for the campaign ahead, though defeat could be damaging on a psychological level, even if league position matters little at this stage.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the early days of a new era under Alonso, and though the club have been far from perfect in 2026-27, there are positive signs.

Should the Blues maintain their winning streak this weekend, then they may start to be seen as title contenders.