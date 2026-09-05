Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Caykur Rizespor host Alanyaspor at Caykur Didi Stadyumu on Monday evening in round four of the Turkish Super Lig season, with the hosts looking to build momentum.

Recep Ucar's side go into the match on six points from three matches, while Joao Pereira's team arrive on four points.

Match preview

Rizespor opened the campaign with a dramatic 1-0 win over Konyaspor, with Qazim Laci converting a stoppage-time penalty, before losing 2-0 away at Samsunspor on matchday two.

Ucar's side responded on matchday three, beating Gaziantep 2-1 at Caykur Didi Stadyumu through goals from Emrecan Bulut and Ali Sowe either side of half-time, with Zakaria Ariss's own goal proving the only reply for the visitors.

That victory took Rizespor to six points from three matches, with two wins and a single defeat, and they head into Monday's clash knowing they could move into the top four if they can record another win.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawks have every reason to believe they can achieve that, having never lost a home fixture to Alanyaspor, recording three wins and five draws in their eight meetings at Caykur Didi Stadyumu.

However, they have to be wary as they are still in search of their first home victory of the season following a 2-0 defeat to Samsunspor in their opening home game.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Alanyaspor, for their part, have produced one of the results of the season so far, beating Besiktas 1-0 away at Alanya Oba Stadyumu on matchday two thanks to Nuno Lima's second-half strike, handing Vincenzo Italiano's side their first defeat of the campaign.

That victory followed a 1-1 draw at home to Gaziantep on the opening weekend, when Ruan Duarte's 20th-minute opener was cancelled out by Deian Sorescu, and it briefly lifted Pereira's side to four points before a 2-1 defeat away at Eyupspor on matchday three.

The defeat at Eyupspor left a bitter taste in the mouth of the Thunders given the manner in which it happened, with Arda Usluoglu's first-minute goal cancelled out in the 39th minute by Ahmed Abdullahi, before Zak Jules broke Alanyaspor hearts with a goal four minutes into stoppage time.

That defeat extended their winless streak on the road in the Super Lig to 18 matches, dating back to September 2025, with 13 draws and five defeats during that run, which is not looking likely to end on Monday given their record at this ground.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Rizespor remain without centre-back Khusniddin Alikulov, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected back until early October, while Moussa Diakite and Valentin Mihaila have also been listed as doubts.

Ucar is otherwise expected to keep the core of the side that beat Gaziantep, with Ibrahim Olawoyin, Ahmed Kutucu and Emrecan Bulut supporting Sowe in the attacking areas.

Alanyaspor have one confirmed absentee, with midfielder Maestro sidelined by a muscle injury.

Pereira is expected to retain the 3-4-3 system used throughout the opening three matches, with Usluoglu leading the line and supported by Ibrahim Kaya and Ui-Jo Hwang.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Sagnan, Mocsi, Ariss; Antalyali, Laci; Kutucu, Olawoyin, Bulut; Sowe

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Aliti, Lima, Aksoy; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Gezek, Ruan; Kaya, Usluoglu, Hwang Ui-Jo

We say: Caykur Rizespor 2-1 Alanyaspor

Rizespor's stronger home form and record in this fixture gives them the edge, although Alanyaspor have already shown this season that they are capable of beating sides with superior individual quality.

We expect a competitive contest, but home advantage and current momentum should be enough to secure a third win from four matches for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.