Why Mateus Fernandes didn't start for Tottenham against Nottingham Forest as Roberto De Zerbi offers explanation

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has explained why Mateus Fernandes did not start in the Lilywhites' 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The North London outfit are still searching for their maiden Premier League win of the 2026-27 season, although their City Ground stalemate at least earned them their first point of the term.

However, Tottenham have still not scored a single top-flight goal in 2026-27, and owing to their failure to make the net bulge on Saturday, Spurs equalled a 52-year scoreless record.

De Zerbi made three changes to his starting lineup from the team that was beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United last weekend, including the promotion of Conor Gallagher to the first XI at Mateus Fernandes's expense.

Gallagher started ahead of Sandro Tonali and Rodrigo Bentancur and proved combative, winning nine of his 10 ground duels, but he failed to create a chance or have a single shot against Oliver Glasner's side.

Roberto De Zerbi explains Mateus Fernandes Tottenham omission

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott / Alamy

De Zerbi waited until the 83rd minute to swap out Gallagher for Fernandes, who had just three touches of the ball during his brief cameo and also picked up a yellow card late on.

Speaking to the media after the game, as quoted by football.london, De Zerbi revealed that he sided with Gallagher over Fernandes due to the former's familiarity with the sort of tests Forest can provide.

However, the Italian stressed that he expects Fernandes to become one of Tottenham's star performers during his time at the club, saying: "You know, I have experience enough to know what this stadium is. This stadium is England football.

"And Gallagher, he knows better this type of games. Mateus becomes, for sure, in my time in Tottenham, one of the best players. But I'm lucky because I have more players, many players, and I have to find the right balance, the right first XI, if I can, before the game."

Roberto De Zerbi singles out Tottenham duo for "too many wrong decisions"

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Fernandes, Archie Gray and Andy Robertson were dropped from the Tottenham XI in favour of Gallagher, Savio and Destiny Udogie, who linked up with Mathys Tel on the left-hand side.

However, the Frenchman proved ineffective, failing with four of his five dribble attempts and eventually making way for Mykhaylo Mudryk, making his first competitive appearance in English football for 646 days.

The Ukrainian displayed inevitable signs of rustiness, but both he and Tel were singled out for poor decision-making by De Zerbi, who added: "He [Mudryk] is not ready yet. He's working to reach the best physical condition.

"He needs time, he needs work. In that position, we have Mathys Tel, big potential. But also Mathys takes too many wrong decisions, and Mudryk. So, two big players, two big potential players."

Tottenham are next in action against Everton next Saturday at 5.30pm, before travelling to Liverpool in the third round of the EFL Cup on September 15.