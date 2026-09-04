Saturday's Premier League predictions including Man City vs. Coventry, Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham

Today's Premier League predictions include Manchester City's mismatch with Coventry City, and Tottenham Hotspur's trip to Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth Premier League Match Preview ⚫? | "Bournemouth Have A Massive Problem"

Gameweek three of the new Premier League season sees two German managers battle it out at St James’ Park, as Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle United play host to Marco Rose’s Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

The Cherries picked up maximum points in their most recent visit to the North East, with Adrien Truffert scoring an 85th-minute winner in a 2-1 away victory in April of last season.

We say: Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth

Confidence is flowing and spirits are high in the Newcastle camp following an impressive start under Jaissle, and while their recent record against Bournemouth is far from ideal, the hosts will fully back themselves to secure a result.

Rose's Cherries are more than capable of bouncing back at St James' Park, but they are yet to truly shift into first gear and must resolve their costly habit of conceding late goals if they are to spoil the party for a pumped-up Magpies crowd. If not, a narrow home triumph could be on the cards here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

Brentford vs. Sunderland Premier League Match Preview ??‍⬛ | "Sunderland, Let Them Have The Ball!"

Perfect at home meets pointless away in Saturday's Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford host Sunderland in gameweek three.

The Bees settled for a 1-1 draw away to Leeds United last time out, while the Black Cats got on the board at the second time of asking in a 1-0 success over Fulham.

We say: Brentford 2-1 Sunderland

Brentford's recent clean sheet streak at the Gtech may count for little against a Sunderland side who had few issues generating chances against Fulham, but the Black Cats' recent record in London makes for grim reading.

Even though Thiago is yet to find his shooting boots this season, Andrews's attack-minded Brentford still have our backing to come up trumps in this fascinating battle.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brentford vs. Sunderland, including team news and predicted lineups

Brighton vs. Leeds Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Brighton, Favourites By A Hair"

Leeds will endeavour to preserve their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Premier League season when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

These two teams faced each other on the penultimate weekend of last season, with the Whites claiming a slender 1-0 victory at Elland Road courtesy of a 96th-minute goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Leeds United

Fans could be treated to an entertaining, end-to-end spectacle on the South Coast, with both Brighton and Leeds possessing plenty of quality going forward.

The visitors have historically struggled on their travels to the Amex in recent years, but they boast the offensive credentials to exploit a Brighton backline that shipped four goals last time out. The Seagulls should also have plenty of joy in the final third in what could be a high-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Leeds, including team news and predicted lineups

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ "If Spurs Concede First, Game Over"

The third time could be the charm for either Nottingham Forest or Tottenham Hotspur when the two winless Premier League clubs square off at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees claimed their first point of the campaign in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but the Lilywhites' problems mounted in a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United.

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

If Tottenham concede first on Saturday, Spurs fans can forget about travelling home happy, but Forest possess evident frailties that Glasner will not fix overnight.

As Tottenham showed some signs of improvement against Newcastle - even if they were for nought - we have faith in the Lilywhites to stop the losing rot and take home a hard-fought point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham, including team news and predicted lineups

Man City vs. Coventry Premier League Match Preview ? | "3-0 Man City"

Seeking to preserve their prefect Premier League record under new manager Enzo Maresca, Manchester City welcome Frank Lampard’s Coventry City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This contest represents the first between these two teams in any competition since March 2002 when the Citizens won 4-2 at Maine Road as a second-tier club under the late Kevin Keegan.

We say: Manchester City 4-1 Coventry City

While Man City and Coventry enter this contest on the back of contrasting starts to the new campaign, the Citizens will not take their opponents lightly despite being the firm favourites to win on home soil.

Maresca's side are expected to dominate proceedings and possess far too much firepower for the visitors' vulnerable backline, meaning that while the Sky Blues may hope to frustrate City with a disciplined low block, the hosts should ultimately find a way to claim a convincing victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Coventry, including team news and predicted lineups

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace Premier League Match Preview ⚪?| "Fulham Just Don't Look Right"

Fulham and Crystal Palace will both be looking for their first wins of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign when they lock horns at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Palace have lost to Everton and Manchester City in their opening two matches of the season, while Fulham have been beaten by Chelsea and Sunderland.

We say: Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace

Both managers will be eyeing their first Premier League wins; we are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, with a draw not ruled out, but home advantage could allow Arbeloa's team to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and predicted lineups

Hull vs. Aston Villa Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Hull Can Do A Bit Of Everything"

High-flying Hull City will be looking to make it three wins out of three back in the Premier League when they welcome Aston Villa to the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This is the first meeting between these two teams in any competition since they played out a 2-2 draw in the Championship in January 2019.

We say: Hull City 1-1 Aston Villa

Hull have surprised everyone with their impressive start to the campaign, and it would be nonsensical to dismiss this tenacious Tigers outfit against a disjointed Aston Villa side, who are yet to truly get going this term.

However, we are backing the visitors show signs of improvement this weekend and they may find a way to claim a share of the spoils in a tightly-contested affair at the MKM Stadium.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hull vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups