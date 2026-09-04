Enzo Maresca’s four Man City captains are confirmed - Enzo Fernandez is not one of them

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that new signing Enzo Fernandez will not be part of Manchester City’s four-man leadership group this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder was unveiled as a new Citizens player after finalising his club-record £125m transfer from Chelsea on Deadline Day.

Fernandez has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium and has ‘always dreamed of being at a club as big as Man City’.

Maresca is understood to have had a big say on Man City’s summer transfer business and was keen to reunite with primary target Fernandez after building a positive relationship with him at Chelsea.

Fernandez wore the captain’s armband 57 times during his three-year spell as a Chelsea player, including 43 games under Maresca between July 2024 and January of this year.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Dias, Haaland, Guehi, Donnarumma are Man City’s four captains

However, Man City’s new No.17 has not been instantly added to the club’s leadership group, which Maresca confirmed at a press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Coventry City.

After confirming that Fernandez is “ready” to make his debut this weekend, Maresca was asked whether he would be listed as one of Man City’s captains.

The Italian told reporters: "No, the captain is Ruben [Dias], Erling [Haaland], Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma."

While key defender Dias and talismanic striker Haaland retain their places in the four-man leadership group, January signing Guehi and goalkeeper Donnarumma - signed last summer - have replaced Bernardo Silva and Rodri who left the club this summer.

Guehi was skipper at former club Crystal Palace before making the move to the Etihad, while Donnarumma is the current captain of the Italy national team.

© Imago

Donnarumma “proud” to be part of Man City squad

Donnarumma has established himself as Man City’s first-choice goalkeeper and he has shared his initial thoughts on life working under compatriot Maresca.

“I'm very excited. I have to thank Pep [Guardiola], who strongly wanted me,” Donnarumma told City’s official media channels. “I'm genuinely proud to be part of this group, being wanted and coached by Pep made it more special.

"Now there's a coach Enzo. He's already been a winner at Man City, knows the club and environment, he can give a lot. He's very well prepared, we listen carefully to everything.

“He's done very well at every club he's been at. He beat me 3-0 at the Club World Cup when he was Chelsea manager and I was PSG goalkeeper, I know what to expect!

"We've started well under him. We just need to keep listening and getting better and better as we go.”

Meanwhile, Maresca has provided an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with Coventry.