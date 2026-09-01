Enzo Fernandez: Five records broken as Man City confirm mega £125m Deadline Day transfer from Chelsea

Manchester City have announced the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea on Transfer Deadline Day.

The 25-year-old Argentina international has penned a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031, and has joined the Citizens in a deal believed to be worth a whopping £125m.

Fernandez has therefore become the joint-most expensive player in Premier League history alongside Alexander Isak, who moved to Liverpool for the same big-money fee last summer.

The midfielder’s mega deal also sees him become Man City’s club-record signing, eclipsing Elliot Anderson who only arrived at the Etihad from Nottingham Forest for £116m last month.

In addition, Fernandez surpasses Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers (£117m) as the most expensive midfielder of all time, while he is the first player in history to be transferred twice for a fee exceeding £100m, following his £107m move from Benfica to Chelsea in 2023.

His move to City also represents a club-record sale for Chelsea, as it exceeds the £104m (base fee and achieved bonuses) they received from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard in 2019.

Fernandez's drawn-out transfer saga has finally come to an end, and he has posted an emotional farewell message to Chelsea on social media after three memorable years at Stamford Bridge.

He recorded 31 goals and 30 assists in 170 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, winning the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

The 2022 World Cup winner is now looking forward to a new chapter in his career at Man City and will reunite with his former Blues coach Enzo Maresca, who has been chasing the midfielder throughout the summer.

Fernandez: "Man City is a club built for success"

Introducing our new Argentinian Blue ??? pic.twitter.com/nEHQ1oM855 — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2026

Sharing his thoughts on joining Man City, Fernandez told the club's official website: “Manchester City are the most successful club in England in recent times.

“Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are.

“I could not be happier to be here, and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success.

“If you look across the squad, City have quality in every area. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player.

“I pride myself on continually improving my game. Anyone who’s worked with me will know how hard I train every single day and how much I put into matches. I give absolutely everything and I can promise Manchester City that will continue now I’m here.

“I want to thank Hugo (Viana), Enzo (Maresca), Khaldoon (Al-Mubarak) and everyone at City who has made this deal possible. I want to take the faith shown in me and repay it as soon as possible.”

'World-class" Fernandez is a "complete midfielder"

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “At Manchester City, we are always looking to bring in world-class players and Enzo fits the bill.

“He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer.

“He is adept at playing different styles of football. He is comfortable playing a possession-based game, and he can play on the counter effectively, too.

“To have played in two World Cup finals and won major trophies in multiple countries at just 25 says everything you need to know about his mentality, professionalism and technical quality.

“We are delighted to bring him here and feel very strongly he will improve our team.”

More to follow...