Man City transfer news: How Enzo Maresca could line up with Iliman Ndiaye as £65m Everton move completed on deadline day

The Premier League's record spend across a single transfer window has been broken once again this summer, with Manchester City's signing of Iliman Ndiaye contributing another £65m to the total.

The Citizens' business has been mentioned alongside Tottenham Hotspur's for the majority of the window, and that trend continued on deadline day as they hijacked the Londoners' move for the former Everton forward.

Ndiaye established himself as one of the Toffees' standout stars since making the switch from Marseille in 2024, and he is sure to be a key part of Enzo Maresca's side as they build into the post-Pep Guardiola era.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at why Man City signed Ndiaye, and how he could fit in at the Etihad Stadium.

Welcome to City, Iliman ? pic.twitter.com/u3WWUpVQOg — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2026

Why did Man City sign Ndiaye, and is the winger worth £65m?

After both Savinho and Omar Marmoush joined Spurs earlier this month, City were naturally on the lookout for reinforcements out wide.

The most commonly-linked target in attack was Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, but considering that the Reds were unable to secure a replacement, the Sky Blues were forced into a rethink.

As a result, the club pivoted towards Ndiaye, who had been subject to interest from numerous teams, including Tottenham and, reportedly, Arsenal.

In terms of value, it is difficult to judge the Senegalese forward's price, given the extreme inflation across the transfer market this summer.

However, if the likes of Savinho were valued at £85m - having scored just one Premier League goal while providing a single assist last term - then it would be fair to describe Ndiaye as a commendable deal for a fee that could reach £65m.

© Iconsport / SPI/Cody Froggatt

How will Iliman Ndiaye fit into Enzo Maresca's Man City attack?

Ndiaye is a highly-technical player capable of playing on both flanks, as well as filling in at number 10 on occasion, making him a useful option across the frontline.

The 26-year-old mustered just six goals and three assists for Everton across 32 top-flight appearances in 2025-26, but his standout attribute is his dribbling, rather than direct contributions.

Ndiaye completed 73 of the Toffees' 250 total dribbles last season, a share of 29.2% - the highest of any player in the Premier League.

With that in mind, fans should look forward to seeing an attacker that can carry the ball at pace and break down opposition defences, even if his own output - which would likely improve at City - has been less than stellar so far.